COAL TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a $1 million-winning Magnificent Millions Scratch-Off.
J.R.’s Mini Mart, 904 W. Arch St., Coal Township, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Magnificent Millions is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 800-692-7481.
All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.
