HARRISBURG - State data released Friday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 186. New deaths over six-area counties rose by five.
Three new deaths were reported in Montour County and one each reported in Columbia and Union counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 44 in Lycoming County, 36 in Northumberland County, 33 each in Union and Columbia counties, 25 in Montour County and 15 in Snyder County.
The state's vaccine report showed that 3,938 people in Northumberland County have been partially vaccinated, while 773 have been fully vaccinated. In Union County, 1,598 have been partially vaccinated and 526 fully vaccinated.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported there were 5,338 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 794,172 since March.
There are 4,758 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 851 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8-14 stood at 12.7%.
The state reported 193 new deaths Friday for a total of 20,321 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.