MILTON — Todd and Tom Ross have been named to Pennsylvania Business Central's Top 100 People list.
Todd is president and CEO of T-Ross Brothers Construction. He started working in his family’s construction business in 1980, and after graduating from Penn State with a degree in business management. He started his career as an estimator/project manager and worked his way to executive vice president. In 1996 Todd and his brother, Tom purchased the business.
Todd serves as a board member for the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, NorthStar Insurance Group, and the First Community Foundation Partnership of PA.
Tom E. Ross is vice president of T-Ross Brothers Construction. He started working in his family’s construction business in 1980, and after graduating from Penn State University with a degree in agriculture business started his career as a project superintendent.
Tom serves as a board member for Northumberland Christian School, Triangle Tech PAC Committee, Milton Area School District Building Trades Occupational Advisory Committee, and Sun Area Technical Institute.
