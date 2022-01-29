NORTHUMBERLAND — A drive-thru fish fry will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Crossroads Nazarene Church, Montandon.
The menu will include macaroni and cheese, green beans and applesauce.
Proceeds will benefit the Crossroads Mission Fund.
To pre-order, contact Matt Long at 570-490-1626 or Ashley Kuhns at 570-765-5889.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.