LEWISBURG — Programs and community involvement will be part of a recreation revival in the weeks ahead.
A Nature Studio Open House and Family Fun Day was announced by the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the BVRA Nature Studio and Emerald Drake Play Garden, 205 St.Lawrence St., Lewisburg.
Becky Cunfer, BVRA nature program director, said a COVID screening would be part of the welcome for the event followed by an escort into the play garden for a nature scavenger hunt and a gardening demonstration.
Visitors would then head to the ice rink area for rock painting, temporary tattoos, games and a touchable wildlife exhibit.
“We are encouraging kids to touch, see, explore and and ask questions,” Cunfer said. “We’ll have information set up about all of our camp counselors and camp staff as well. Then there will be an opportunity for everybody to sign up for our programs.”
Donations were encouraged, but there is no charge for Family Fun Day.
The day will also be an opportunity to sign up for programs. Cunfer said programs available included everything from gymnastics to summer camp programs. mini camp programs and preschool programming.
After a year of disruption, BVRA officials were anticipating a brisk demand for programs.
“We were just at the Spring Fling and the Arts in the Park Festival,” Cunfer said. “Everybody is talking about us. They are excited for the pool being open.”
Cunfer and Shirley Brough, BVRA executive director, said preschool nature explorations for young people. Instruction in Spanish would be on Tuesdays and Thursdays with Aleah Spiro.
“(Spiro) wanted to be a camp counselor but couldn’t be here all summer,” Brough said.”She mentioned she did Spanish and we know families in the community like to introduce their children to Spanish. We created this program so she could contribute to the community for a month.”
Brough said the BVRA Explorers Mini Camp for ages 3 to 5 and BVRA Summer Camp for incoming first to sixth graders will begin on the week of Monday, June 21 through the week beginning Monday, Aug. 9. The fee for the Explorers Mini Camp is $125 per camper per week while the BVRA Summer Camp is $245 per camper per week. Parents may sign up their children for all eight weeks or a week at a time.
Brough said there are already more than 15 children enrolled for each week. The limit will be 25 to 30 children for camps, full capacity since they can be outdoors, and normally what they had taken in the past and only what the current staff could handle. On rainy days, campers campers will safely be able to use pavilions and outdoor shelters.
Both camps will have a weekly theme for activities and guest speakers addressing the themes. They include Exploring the Outdoors, A Walk on the Wild Side, Water Works, Fun in the Garden, Get Moving (Feet, Flight and Fitness), Into the Woods, Crime Busters and Get Energized.
Scheduled speakers include a demonstration of “electro fishing” by the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, beekeeping with Blee Hills Bees LLC, Game Commission representatives and birds of prey by Bay Wing Falconry.
A few days before the Open House and Family Fun Day, Cunfer noted students from Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School would be helping out by sprucing up the play garden with paint.
The Lewisburg Community Pool would open Saturday, May 29 with a Grand Reopening Party planned for noon to 4 p.m Saturday, June 5 at the pool facility with free swim, food trucks and a nature scavenger hunt.
