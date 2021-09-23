MILTON — Milton Borough Council will be considering placing up to eight trash receptacles throughout the downtown business district.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said she received a petition signed by merchants asking the borough to place trash receptacles throughout the business district.
Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said he received preliminary numbers which indicate it could cost around $1,700 per receptacle. The trash cans would be all steel, and would match ones which are already in the municipal lot and Lincoln Park.
If approved, Shaffer said four could be placed along Broadway and four along South Front Street. He said they would be emptied weekly, like the other receptacles.
Council verbally gave Novinger approval to gather three quotes so a further evaluation on the potential purchase of the receptacles can be made.
Novinger was also given approval to apply for a $350,000 Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) grant to have a fence placed around the recycling center’s perimeter.
According to Novinger, the borough’s recycling expenses have increased by nearly $8,000 due to a number of individuals from other municipalities bringing their materials to the center. She said it costs approximately $2,229 per month to have the recycling containers emptied by Lycoming County Resource Management Services.
As part of the fencing system, Novinger and Shaffer explained that residents could be issued an item such as a sticker to be placed on the windshield of their vehicle. When accessing the center, a device would scan the sticker in order to give the individual access to the area.
Novinger indicated the stickers could be made available for purchase by those from outside the borough who wish to utilize the center. Residents are assessed a yearly recycling fee.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department has logged 124 man hours responding to 21 fire and rescue calls in September.
In addition, the department’s mobile intensive care unit, staffed by medics from Evangelical Community Hospital, has responded to 162 calls. The department’s volunteer ambulance has responded to 31 calls.
“We have seen a significant uptick in COVID calls and drug overdoses,” Derr said.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer reported to council that the number of traffic stops being conducted by his officers has skyrocketed.
“We have made numerous drug arrests as a result of those traffic stops,” Zettlemoyer said.
The borough will be conducting its annual fall brush pickup the week of Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.