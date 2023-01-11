LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners are evaluating how to best utilize $40,000 in opioid settlement funding the county is expecting to receive.

In December, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the securing of millions of dollars in Opioid Crisis Relief Funds from CVS and Walgreens. With that money, it brings the total recoveries from the drug industry to more than $2.2 billion for Pennsylvania.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.