LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners are evaluating how to best utilize $40,000 in opioid settlement funding the county is expecting to receive.
In December, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the securing of millions of dollars in Opioid Crisis Relief Funds from CVS and Walgreens. With that money, it brings the total recoveries from the drug industry to more than $2.2 billion for Pennsylvania.
Out of the $2.2 billion, Union County is scheduled to receive $40,000.
What will the county do with those funds or any other monies coming in from opioid drug settlements? That was the question examined by commissioners during a Tuesday morning work session.
Commissioner Chair Jeffery Reber believes the county has several options. He recently talked with commissioners from Cambria County, who are using their opioid settlement funds for prevention measures aimed at keeping kids off of drugs.
Commissioner Stacey Richards said she would like to see the money go towards treating neonatal addiction in pregnant mothers and their children. Richards suggested talking with Summit Early Learning to learn what their experiences are in dealing with opioid addiction and pregnancy.
Commissioner Preston Boop said he would like to see the money go towards a program specifically designed for use in Union County, instead of a multi-county outside agency that would suck up the money in administrative costs.
Boop said his idea would be to have Union County team up with Snyder County so that both counties — which are under the same judicial arm — could pull their resources and implement a service navigator to facilitate treatment options for those who are addicted to opioids.
“If we could partner with Snyder County that’s the one thing I could wrap my head around to change the problem,” he said.
Boop would like to see a service center in Union County that would deal with opioid addicts in a warm-hand-off situation. A warm-hand-off is a situation where an individual is brought into police or a healthcare facility with an opioid addiction. In the hand-off scenario, criminal charges would be expunged if that person underwent treatment and came out drug free.
“In doing so, it would cut down on county costs in having to pay for housing prisoners,” Boop said, adding that savings would then go back into the program.
Reber noted that the county already has people in place working with those suffering from addiction. He also suggested working with Big Brothers, Big Sisters at identifying at risk children and families.
Regardless on which route the commissioners, take they agreed that $40,000 is not a lot of money to work with. They may have to provide a supplement from the county’s general account to help pay for a program, or service navigator.
The commissioners plan to continue discussions with Union County Children and Youth, Summit Early Learning Center, and the Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center to determine the best use of the $40,000.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.