District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• Tyler T. Adams, 23, of Lewisburg, had felony counts of statutory sexual assault, 4 to 8 years old, unlawful contact with minor sexual offenses and corruption of minors defendant age 18 or above held for court. A misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than age 16 was also held.
• Ze-Nable Adisalem, 18, of Lewisburg, had felony count of sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent held for court. A misdemeanor count of indecent assault without consent of other was also held.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
• Aaron M. Arnold, 35, of New Columbia, waived a first offense misdemeanor count of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely to court. Summary allegations of driving over divider, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages were also waived.
• Lindsay A. Bozeman, 35, of Malaga, N.J., waived counts of misdemeanor first offense DUI Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3 and DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court.
• Kevin R. Cook, 24, of Liverpool, waived three counts of felony aggravated assault, two felony counts of strangulation apply pressure to the throat or neck and a single count of intimidation of witness or victim to court. Misdemeanor allegations of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children were also waived.
• Zachary C. Shambach, 22, of Lewisburg, waived misdemeanor first offense counts of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI general impairment to court. Summary allegations of disregard traffic lane single, careless driving, reckless driving, and failure to use safety belt were also waived.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Two people from Montgomery sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 4:24 p.m. April 24 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2009 Yamaha driven by Steven Prince, 48, of Montgomery, suffered a brake malfunction. Prince and a passenger, Allison Prince, 34, of Montgomery, were thrown from the motorcycle. Both sustained suspected minor injuries.
Vehicle vs. deer
UNION TOWNSHIP — A Florida man escaped injury when a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia he was driving struck a deer, which entered the roadway.
Lazaro Albistur, 52, of Clewiston, Fla., escaped injury in the crash which occurred at 1:30 p.m. April 2 at Routes 15 and 304, Union Township, Union County.
Hit and run
MILTON — A 10-year-old Milton girl was transported to the hospital for treatment of a possible injury after being struck while driving a pedal cycle at 7:10 p.m. April 25 along Hepburn Street, east of Elementary School Road, Milton.
Troopers said the girl was able to bring the cycle to a controlled stop after being struck from the rear. She reported minor pain following the crash.
The vehicle is described as being a white four-door sedan with a male operator who was wearing a black hat. He had a long beard.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against two people following a physical altercation which occurred at 11:54 p.m. April 23 along Old Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said charges are pending against a 39-year-old Montandon man and a 39-year-old Liverpool woman.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:49 a.m. April 20 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Marissa Auman, 30, of Milton, was attempting to cross Route 522 from Salem Road when it struck a 2021 Ram 3500 driven by Garrett Fox, 34, of Reedsville.
Auman was cited with moving stopped or parked vehicle.
