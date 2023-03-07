Western Pa. woman missing for 3 decades found in Puerto Rico

Robert Kopta, husband of long time missing person Patricia Kopta, speaks at a press conference at the Ross Township Police Department releasing that Patricia Kopta, was found in Puerto Rico alive.

 LOUIS B. RUEDIGER/TRIBUNE-REVIEW

ROSS TOWNSHIP — Robert Kopta waited three decades for the news that was revealed Thursday at Ross police headquarters. His wife, Patricia, who went missing from the area in 1992, was alive in Puerto Rico.

“What would you do when somebody’s gone for 30 years?” Robert Kopta asked a room full of reporters at a news conference.

