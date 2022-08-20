Last week was the third week of Camp Good News, provided by Child Evangelism Fellowship of Snyder and Union Counties. It was mostly shaded at White Deer Community Park. The children did not whine or complain about the temperature. It was a great blessing to see these children singing and learning Bible verses. Of course they enjoyed the recreation and craft time. I loved hearing the children laugh and sing meaningful songs.

I’ve also been spreading mulch this week. I drank many quarts of water. So thankful it was readily available. It has been a long time since we have had this sustained heat index without sufficient rain.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email: blyler@dejazzd.com.

