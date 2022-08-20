Last week was the third week of Camp Good News, provided by Child Evangelism Fellowship of Snyder and Union Counties. It was mostly shaded at White Deer Community Park. The children did not whine or complain about the temperature. It was a great blessing to see these children singing and learning Bible verses. Of course they enjoyed the recreation and craft time. I loved hearing the children laugh and sing meaningful songs.
I’ve also been spreading mulch this week. I drank many quarts of water. So thankful it was readily available. It has been a long time since we have had this sustained heat index without sufficient rain.
The drought monitor for Union County shows all around us the drought is recorded as Abnormally Dry in Pennsylvania. Stuck in the middle of the map is Union County which shows Moderate Drought, one index higher than the rest of Pennsylvania.
Then I looked at the whole United States map. The entire Southwest, and Montana in the Northwest are in “Severe, Extreme, and Exceptional” drought. This is terrible for many people, especially farmers who produce the needs of our people.
When this happened a number of times in the Bible, it was because God’s people in that time were comparable with the attitudes and leaderships of our present
World. Yes, that includes the United States of America, but we are not alone in choosing to live our own way and to ignore the warnings and belief in the one true God of the ages. The whole world seems to be acting in a Godless way.
You may not agree that God is allowing people to go their own way, which is to ignore God and “do what is right in their own eyes.” Here are several verses saying that very thing. Proverbs 14:12’ “There is a way that seems right to man, but its end is the way to death.” God is still wanting people to turn from their sinful ways and to obey him.
Proverbs 12:15; “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes, but a wise man listens to advice.”
Proverbs 21:2; “Every way of a man is right in his own eyes, but the LORD weighs the heart.”
Isaiah 5:21; “Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes, and shrewd in their own sight!
Galatians 5:19; “Now the works of the flesh are evident: sexual immorality, impurity, sensuality.
Proverbs 3:7; “Be not wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord, and turn away from evil.
Proverbs 26:12; “Do you see a man who is wise in his own eyes? There is more hope for a fool than for him.”
The authors of these verses wrote the words God gave them. It is clear counsel. Does that sound like our whole world today? Even many folks who go to Bible Believing churches choose not to believe when God said what he means about certain ways people want to live today. I don’t need to list these ways of people choosing their own ways with no thought that God has something to say about every sin we could name. God hates sin and will not continue to allow things to go as they are.
My personal opinion about bad things happening in our world is judgment for the way we have chosen to live without allowing God to be our authority. Our country just made a good change. Not everyone will obey the laws of infant life, but it is a mighty step in the right direction.
Our country alone has murdered over 60 million babies. In Bible times there were babies killed as sacrifice to the false gods of the day. Now our false god is “self.” It says there is nothing as important as “me,” or wanting my own way no matter the cost. (Being wise in your own eyes.)
The world would have to repent and turn to Christ as savior. This needs to be person by person. It is not the leaderships in the world that can do this for individual people.
There is a final judgment spoken of in the books of Daniel, Ezekiel, and Revelation, but even without studying these future happenings. People ask, “Why does God allow these bad things to happen?” We can easily see the world is headed in the wrong direction. We have determined we don’t need God and have been working diligently to put him out of the public square. I have much concern for this sad condition. I am trusting God, who has the final word!
Here is one more verse showing part of God’s master plan. Ephesians 2:10; “For we are God’s handiwork created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email: blyler@dejazzd.com.
