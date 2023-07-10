BLOOMSBURG — Over the past 300 years, the environment, industry and identity have been on an intersecting course in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Those topics are the focus of “NEPADOC,” a feature-length documentary released by Bloomsburg University Professor David Heineman. The documentary was screened Saturday at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, in Williamsport.
Heineman said his film blends 4K cinematography, local historical footage, and a sweeping score into a dizzying and contemplative meditation on culture, place, and public memory. The film is driven by images and sounds, without dialogue, and is left up to personal interpretation by the viewer.
Heineman’s family roots in Northeastern Pennsylvania date back several generations. He is a communication studies professor, teaching courses in media studies, rhetorical criticism and public advocacy.
“The documentary primarily focuses on Northeastern Pennsylvania history and encompasses an area from State College to the Delaware Water Gap, and from the Pennsylvania border with New York, south to Schuylkill County,” said Heineman. “Much of the film is about life along the Susquehanna River and includes a lot of nature scenes involved with video clips from industry from years ago and those industry’s environmental impacts.”
The idea for “NEPADOC’ was born out of more than a decade of research into the history and culture of the northeastern region of Pennsylvania.
The 86-minute feature was filmed over a period of eight months across more than a dozen Pennsylvania counties. “NEPADOC” is the first feature-length documentary by Heineman. His previous work — “The Pandemic Nature Project” — addressed the first year of life during COVID-19, and has been screened at juried film festivals and international academic symposiums.
He describes “NEPADOC” as “an interesting hybrid that tells the story of a cyclical pattern of how a region’s identity is formed. These cycles of tremendous wealth brought on by historic industries like the lumber industry and coal industry, and currently fracking in the marcellus shale, the disparity that comes when these industries go away, the decrease in wealth and the increase in poverty.”
Heineman said the region has been shaped by the imprint of the lumber industry in the 18th and 19th century, the anthracite coal industry in the 19th and early 20th century, and the natural gas and renewable energy industries in recent decades.
“In each of these periods, discovery of energy resources resulted in a series of boom-bust cycles that saw enormous wealth and wealth disparity, newly flourishing immigrant cultures tempered by hateful rhetoric and violence, and significant industrial undertakings with long-lasting environmental and economic impacts,” said Heineman
“Across these cycles, ‘NEPADOC’ highlights the resilience of a people who, surrounded by the insular beauty of Appalachia, maintain a well-earned mistrust of authority, a fierce sense of independence, and an often-tenuous relationship with their own past,” he continued. “In this way, the film showcases the cyclical nature of life, death, and rebirth in the region, revealing that the story of this place is a story shared by many places across the globe.”
He was inspired to produce the piece through his years of living and teaching in the region.
“The juxtaposition of the region’s beautiful landscapes against some of its economically and environmentally decimated communities create striking visual parallels between NEPA’s own unique story and those of many other communities across the globe,” said Heineman. “I was interested in using the techniques available to nonverbal documentary filmmaking to create a historical narrative of the region that offers an argument about how industry, environment, and identity have intersected in ways that are recognizable by any audience that has spent time in places like those showcased in the film.”
He describes the documentary as a monument to the particular way we think about this region.
Producing the documentary turned out to be a learning experience for Heineman.
“I did not realize that I had great-grandfathers that lived in Taylor, Pa., and (they) had actually worked in the coal mines where I had done some filming, as the mines were still open in some areas,” he said. “That made this film more personal for me.”
While the documentary is nonverbal, Heineman hopes it spurs a greater concern for impacts of the cycles addressed in it.
“I hope that people will come away with a new appreciation of where they are and their contribution to where they are,” Heineman said. “It’s like I’m taking them on a journey to a new way of thinking about history and industry and it’s impacts on the people and places themselves. That the past can serve as a warning to hopefully not end up the way past industries have affected life.”
