NEPADOC

Dr. David Heineman

BLOOMSBURG — Over the past 300 years, the environment, industry and identity have been on an intersecting course in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Those topics are the focus of “NEPADOC,” a feature-length documentary released by Bloomsburg University Professor David Heineman. The documentary was screened Saturday at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, in Williamsport.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.