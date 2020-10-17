MILTON — Kris LaVanish has early memories of learning from the librarian at the elementary school she attended while growing up in Tyrone.
"Librarians touch a lot of lives," LaVanish said.
While she remembers her elementary school librarian, it wasn't until she started utilizing the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport while attending the Pennsylvania College of Technology that LaVanish developed a real passion for libraries.
"(Visiting the Brown library) is what started my love of libraries," LaVanish said. "Having books and DVDs, computers, available for me to use was such a gift."
LaVanish was recently hired as the new director of the Milton Public Library. She spent the past 14 years working full-time in a variety of capacities with the Sonoma County Library in California.
Her career path to working in libraries is a bit unique.
LaVanish earned a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Business Administration with Utah Valley University.
"I was going to be a helicopter pilot," LaVanish said. "I really love transportation. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a truck driver."
She moved to "The Golden State" to pursue the "California dream."
With her love of libraries, LaVanish applied for a job at the Sonoma California Library and was hired upon moving to California. Most recently, she served as the library's adult events coordinator.
"I worked in every department of a library, IT acquisitions," she said. "I've been all over in a library. I have a very complete picture of what a library is."
LaVanish enjoyed her work in California.
"I never guessed this would be my path," she said. "I really lucked into this career."
LaVanish had been looking to move back to Pennsylvania for several years, in order to be closer to her family in Tyrone. She also noted there were some challenges associated with living in California.
"The past four years, we had (wild) fires every year," she said. "We were in the middle of a major fire the day I left."
While she was never directly impacted by one of the fires, the fear of the blazes loomed large over the community where she lived.
"I had friends show me videos of fleeing at 3 in the morning, driving through flames," LaVanish said. "This year, it's been two months of fires."
When moving to Pennsylvania, LaVanish drove across country and quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.
"Moving across country is an undertaking," she said. "When I moved to California, I packed and moved with everything in my car."
LaVanish followed a similar path when moving back to Pennsylvania, giving away many of her belongings before leaving California.
"I basically packed up my car and I left again," she said. "I came back with what I could fit in my car."
When applying for the job in Milton, LaVanish said she was particularly interested to learn of the lack of access to broadband in the area. She hopes to be able to work to bring broadband access to the community.
She also plans to promote the library to the community.
"I would like to see more community engagement," LaVanish said. "We have a wonderful board and everybody's great. I want to talk to everybody. I want to see how we can support (the community)."
Given the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic, she said libraries are facing challenges.
"In-person programs are probably not going to be a thing in the near future," LaVanish said. "We are having to reimagine what libraries are like."
She plans to engage the community in conversations about how the library can best be of service, particularly with the COVID-19 outbreak.
"The staff here is wonderful, they know their community," LaVanish said. "There's so much we can learn from them."
In the near future, she will be crafting a community survey in order to help determine how the library can continue to best serve the Milton community.
She's looking forward to connecting with the community at large.
"My door is always open," LaVanish said. "I am here to learn about the community and how the library and I can help. I'm excited to get to meet everybody."
