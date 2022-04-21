WILLIAMSPORT — April is National Autism Awareness Month and UPMC is looking to start a conversation for community awareness and support individuals on the Autism spectrum and their families by hosting a family fun night Wednesday, April 27, near the UPMC Williamsport campus at 609 Rural Ave., Williamsport.
Representatives from UPMC’s community wellness team, outpatient Behavioral Health services, and Emergency Medical Services are partnering with representatives from BLaST IU, Diversified Treatment Alternative Center (DTAC), HOPE Enterprises, Redka Behavioral Services, and River Valley Transit to provide education, giveaways, and food, plus information on additional resources available in the region.
