Northumberland County Court President Judge Charles Saylor Sentencing
• Jose M. Soto, 46, of Bloomsburg, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; $200 fine plus costs for public drunkenness; $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Union County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael H. Sholley Sentencings
• Jacquelyn N. Baker, 35, of Sunbury, guilty of felony rape forcible compulsion received 72 months to 15 years confinement, guilty of statutory sexual assault 11 years older received 24 months to 10 years confinement, guilty of incest of minor complainant 13 to 16 years received 24 months to 10 years confinement and guilty of misdemeanor indecent assault received three to 24 months confinement.
• David H. Baker, 53, of Mifflinburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Samuel A. Barreto, 28, of Bethlehem, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Jose A. Figueroa, 23, of New Columbia, received 38 days to six month confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1 first offense.
• Ernest L. Freas, 38, of Williamsport, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Jeremiah Heintzelman, 33, of Milton, received three years probation for a guilty plea to felony retail theft take merchandise.
• Blake Lahr, 30, of Milton, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI high rate of alcohol.
Plea Court
• David M. Aunkst, 52, of Lewisburg, entered guilty pleas to two counts of recklessly endangring another person.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Herbert Riehl, 59, of McAlisterville has been charged after troopers said he crashed a 1999 Harley-Davidson into a fence, while intoxicated.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:17 p.m. Aug. 16 at 2977 Heister Valley Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Murray Motors Chevrolet reported the theft of a 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat, and a 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat.
The thefts were reported to have occurred between 9:30 p.m. June 26 and 3:34 a.m. June 27 at 430 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Ololade Reis, 56, of Houston, Texas, reported someone accessing her debit card and making approximately $2,000 in purchases.
The incident was reported at 10:04 p.m. Aug. 17 at 6 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — An 86-year-old Selinsgrove woman reported being scammed out of $50,000.
The report was made at 9:17 a.m. July 14 along Sand Hill Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old Millmont woman reported someone gaining access to their Chime bank account and making several transactions.
The incidents were reported to have occurred between July 11 and Aug. 20 along Maple Street, Lewis Township, Union County.
Possession
SELINSGROVE — Justin Markley, 41, of Northumberland, was charged after allegedly being found in possession of drug paraphernalia at 9:20 a.m. July 18 in the 800 block of North Market Street, Selinsgrove.
Endangering welfare of child
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of child neglect, involving a 17-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills girl.
The incident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Aug. 17 along Quarry Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
MONTOURSVILLE — The driver of a 2022 Honda CRF 4500 RL motorcycle sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 9:42 p.m. Aug. 14 along North Loyalsock Avenue, Montoursville.
Troopers said Drew Hawkins, 19, of South Williamsport, performed a wheelie on his Honda and struck a 2016 Buick Envision driven by Teresa Wyland, 65, of Williamsport. She was not injured.
Hawkins, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of suspected serious injuries. He was cited with reckless driving.
One-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Muncy man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 5:32 a.m. Aug. 9 along Route 442, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Nissan Versa driven by Jeffrey Herrman went off the roadway, struck a ditch and tree. Charges are pending an investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.