SELINSGROVE — Boscov’s has opened registration for its 27th annual Friends Helping Friends Event.
During this one-day in-store only event — scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18 — Boscov’s offers its biggest sale of the year, 25% off its lowest sale prices. To access this exclusive event, customers receive a Shopping Pass after donating $5 to a partnering non-profit organization, and the non-profit organization keeps 100% of the Shopping Pass donation proceeds.
