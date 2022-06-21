LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership’s performance is annually evaluated by Pennsylvania Downtown Center, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.
In 2021, LDP organized or collaborated to hold the Summer Craft Fair, Welcome to the Neighborhood, introducing all incoming Bucknell University students to downtown Lewisburg, Fall Festival featuring the Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication, Market Street Mask-A-Rade and Miracle on Market Street. In addition to holding events designed to bring people downtown, LDP created and continues to sustain the Make Market Street More Beautiful program.
LDP is one of the main collaborators in Live! from Lewisburg live musical performances, including the Live from Lewisburg Variety Show in May and November. The organization has partnered with the PA Council on the Arts to provide art programming and services at The Piers and with DCED to
