Marriage licenses
• Mandy Hertz, 47, of Milton, and Robert Zimmerman, 48, of Milton.
• Bethany Kohl, 27, of Turbotville, and Kole Billman, 26, of Turbotville.
• Amber Brown, 41, of Mount Carmel, and Bruce Bortree, 37, of Mount Carmel.
• Emily Krupski, 27, of Shamokin Dam, and Bailey Kerstetter, 25, of Shamokin Dam.
• Justin Casey, 27, of Coal Township, and Kala Moyer, 28, of Sunbury.
• Candis Mattern, 25, of Shamokin, and Hunter Hojnacki, 25, of Shamokin.
• Anthony Rossi, 32, of Mount Carmel, and Angelina Duda, 28, of Mount Carmel.
• Angela Morris, 53, of Sunbury, and Gary Patraw, 54, of Sunbury.
• Walter Cheesbro III, 43, of Dornsife, and Angelia Moyer, 49, of Dornsife.
• Brandi Bower, 31, of Shamokin, and Jared Smink, 35, of Shamokin.
• Wyatt Hoffman, 24, of Herndon, and Cierra Gross, 25, of Herndon.
Deed transfers
• Bonnie J. Michael to Bethany Mitterling, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Bonnie J. Michael to Jacquelynn E. Leitzel, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Louis R. Arndt and Rosemarie E. Arndt to Donald C. Stark and Rebecca S. Stark, property in Milton, $59,000.
• Harry F. Cromley Jr. and Kathleen A. Cromley to Emily Koch, property in McEwensville, $1.
• Vincent R. Stein Trust for Children and Judy A. Fitzpatrick trustee to Aden Rusfeldt and Mary Rusfeldt, property in Delaware Township, $33,000.
• John S. Lapp and Sadie Lapp to Brittany Webb and Robert Webb, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Carl P. Krempasky estate and Elizabeth Ann Krempasky exeuctrix to Christopher J. Prosseda, property in Milton, $1.
• Joshua Foust, Adrianna Foust and Adrianna Simon to Kyle J. Eck and Katelyn A. Sheesley, property in Delaware Township, $242,000.
• Shirley R. Braim, Shirley Braim-Edwards and Kenneth Edwards to Shirley Rae Braim Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Marty R. Braim trustee and Jeffrey L. Braim trustee, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Margaret Trendly to Tee J. Carter and Talee Carter, property in Milton, $1.
• Robert Sykes III and Diane M. Sykes to Scott A. Kling, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Pamela Breeden to Avraham Naftoli Ulano, property in Kulpmont, $37,500.
• Traci M. Aunkst estate, Thomas B. Aunkst administrator and Traci M. Aunkst administrator to Thomas B. Aunkst and Edna Mae Aunkst, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• John M. Quinn and Mary P. Quinn to John M. Quinn and Mary P. Quinn Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Kelly Ann Quinn trustee, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Thomas B. Aunkst and Edna Mae Aunkst to Mindy L. Lorah, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Dennis M. Chapman estate and Kathy Herring executrix to William S. Karpinski Jr. and Lisa A. Karpinski, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Richard G. Higgins and Heather A. Higgins to Jospeh F. Dandrea Sr., property in Ralpho Township, 41.
• Brian N. Annis and Doreen L. Annis to Joseph B. Cassel Jr., property in Shamokin, $45,000.
• Eugene J. Wojciechowski to Kyle Witcoski, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Hope A. Doswell to Luis J. Fernandez-Figueroa and Lizmary Ayala-Maldonado, property in Point Township, $1.
• Risk Flipper LLC to Arleys Taveras Ortiz, property in Shamokin, $12,500.
• JR&R LLC to Kaitlyn Bellinger, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Robert C. Paskanik and Elaine M. Paskanik, to Gina L. hart and Christa L. Barilla, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Eric Martin and Makenzi Martin to Karsch Miller and Sarah Shade, property in Point Township, $1.
• Edward N. Pell to Adam E. Pell, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Thomas A. McBryan Jr. and Shirley K. McBryan to Thomas A. McBryan Jr., property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Megan Stelma and Joseph Stelma to Megan Stelma, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Margaret Valeiko, Thomas Valeiko and Kevin P. VFaleiko to Thomas Valeiko and Margaret Valeiko, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Louis A. Ramirez and Senova P. Ramirez to AR Property Holdings LLC, property in Sunbury, $129,000.
• Joseph A. Bobber and Eleanor D. Bobber to Erica Campbell, property in Ralpho Township, $205,000.
• Frank D. Varano and Virginia A. Varano to Frank D. Varano, Virginia A. Varano, Joseph F. Varano and Carol A. Varano, property in Mount Carmel, $4,000.
• William K. becker and Ann C. Becker to Daniel J. Zucker and Kyle A. Miner, property in Mount Carmel, $145,000.
• John H. Crowl and Phyllis C. Drowl to Matthew J. Crowl and Susan A. Crowl, property in Ralpho Township, 41.
• Charles Molnar to Sterkhus Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $36,000.
• Frank J. Sheptock and Nancy A. Sheptock to Philip Scicchitano and Mildred Scicchitano, property in marion Heights, $1.
• Timothy Wengrenovich estate and Peter Wengrenovich administrator to to Joseph D. Semanchik and Skyler M. Deblasio, property in Coal Township, $80,000.
• Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home Inc., Abigail C. Nunn, Thomas E. Nunn, Penelope Hupp, Robert Hupp, David W. Blank and Nicole Blank to Craig M. Stiely and Jamie Stiely, property in Northumberland, $256,000.
• 2011 Jim and Inka Marquez Revocable Trust to 252 West Ave. MCPA LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $120,000.
• Robert Gilligbauer to Fior D. Carty Paul and Johnson Paul, property in Shamokin, $9,000.
• William Dudeck to Brandon Blackmon and Carmen Blackmon, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Chantay Fisher to Tony Wakins, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Rinelle G. Wetzel to Matthew Patti, property in Ralpho Township, $190,000.
• Joette Foris to Shilos Hill LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• William J. Astorino and Wanda E. Astorino to John Sieklicki, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Rachel N. Solomon, Rachel N. Carr and David J. Carr to Justin Boyer and Brooke Boardman, property in Point Township, $1.
• Brian P. Long to Annmarie S. Weber and Christina A. Weber, property in Point Township, $1.
• Patricia A. Brown to Jennifer L. Updegrove and Douglas W. Brown, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Janine S. Garancosky to Amanda D. Perillo and Michael J. Sabatino, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
