New acting prison warden to retire

SUNBURY — Just three days after being named acting warden of the Northumberland County Jail, James Smink turned in his letter of retirement.
“On Friday, the acting warden emailed the prison board that he was planning on retiring at the end of the month, the end of April,” Northumberland County commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano confirmed Monday evening. “At the (prison) board meeting this Wednesday, we will be taking appropriate actions to make sure that we’re going in the right direction.”
Smink, who has worked for the jail for 23 years, was appointed during an emergency meeting held March 29. The prison board, also at that meeting, accepted the retirement of Warden Bruce Kovach, effective at the end of March.
At that meeting, the prison board also declared a state of emergency on behalf of the jail. Commissioner Kym Best described the move as proactive, while noting that the facility is on the verge of needing assistance, due to staffing issues.
Schiccatano on Monday said Smink will continue as acting warden until the end of April. He said the board had no indication he was planning to retire.
“Maybe, being appointed warden, after talking about it, talking to his family, maybe he thought it was time to retire also,” Schiccatano said. “He thinks it would be a good time for staffing at the prison to go in a new direction.”
He “hopes” Smink will be dedicated to his position during his remaining tenure at the facility.
“He’s been a loyal person for 23 years,” Schiccatano said. “I don’t see him going out in any other way.”
