State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 8:01 a.m. Feb. 12 along Broadway Road at Elementary School Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2003 Honda Accord driven by Carmen M. Torres Laboy, 50, of Mifflinburg, pulled from a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound 2015 MBW 328I driven by Kyle A. Wilson, 29, of Milton. All were belted and no injuries were noted.
Laboy will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 11:54 a.m. Feb. 11 along Route 405 at Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Lois E. Johnson, 68, of Watsontown, was traveling north in a 2007 Subaru Outback when the vehicle attempted a left turn onto Route 44 and was struck by a southbound 2011 Ford Transit driven by Harold R. Wolfe, 68, of Watsontown. Both drivers were belted and a minor injury to Wolfe was reported.
Johnson was cited with flashing signals.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 10:18 a.m. Feb. 7 along the I-80 east on ramp from Route 15 north, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Howard J. Kline, 59, of Sunbury, was merging from Route 15 onto 1-80 eastbound when his 2017 Isuzu went out of control, struck a guide rail, rotated clockwise and tipped onto its right side. Kline was belted and was not injured.
He will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle left the roadway and struck a boulder at 8:05 a.m. Feb. 11 along Route 54, west of Church Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Cheyenne L. Lynch, 24, of Montgomery, was traveling west in a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero, when the vehicle left the north shoulder and struck the boulder. Lynch was belted and was not injured.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted when a single vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch.
The crash occurred at 9:52 a.m. Feb. 7 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 217.9, Liberty Township, Montour County. The unnamed driver’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch. The driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Milton man and Watsontown woman were cited following an alleged domestic at 8:01 p.m. Jan. 23 at 425 Judy Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Russell Bastian, 53, and Amanda Long, 33, were cited. A 10-year-old Delaware Township boy was also a victim, troopers noted.
Harassment
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A Danville man was charged after an alleged altercation with a Danville woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 12:03 p.m. Feb. 12 along Adams Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County. Eric Bitler, 31, was charged following an alleged incident with a 22-year-old woman.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Harrisburg woman was charged following an alleged incident with a 31-year-old Danville woman and 26-year-old Berwick woman.
The alleged incident took place at 10:01 a.m. Feb. 12 along State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County. Headphones were damaged in the incident, police noted.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged pickpocket theft at Walmart.
The alleged incident took place between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated the theft of a Social Security number.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:21 p.m. Feb. 1 along Charlene Drive, Valley Township, Montour County.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — A California man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after troopers stopped for a vehicle stuck along the roadway.
Rudy Gonzales, 33, of Anderson, Calif., allegedly showed signs of impairment. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
The stop occurred at 6:21 a.m. Feb. 12 along Pennsylvania Avenue and Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Selinsgrove man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2009 Hyundai Elantra was stopped for alleged violations at 12:52 a.m. Feb. 13 along Washington Avenue and South Old Trial, at which time the unnamed man was taken into custody after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
Union County Deed transfers
• Krrin A. Gower, Krrin A. Shick to Krrin A. Shick, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Christopher L. Libby, Torie I. Libby, Torie I. Styers to Jeremy Thomas Siruc, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• David R. Cool, Vicki J. Cool to Matthew J. Sanders, Shawna Sanders, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Matthew C. Olley, Pamela B. Wagner to Darvin L. Martin, Judith L. Martin, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Patricia A. Williman to Thomas J. Aldrege, Rebecca C. Haupt, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Jeremy L. Weeder, Jaime L. Weeder to Jamie L. Weeder, property in West Buffalo Township, quit claim, $10.
• Robert Brooks Gronlund, Amy Goulstone Gronlund to Walnut Buildings LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Emma R. Baker estate, Gene M. Baker Jr. executor to Orvis Cromley, Jayne A. Croll, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Alan Lee Shiffler trustee, Douglas H. Shiffler trustee, Sandra Shiffler trustee, Douglas H. Shiffler, Sandra Shiffler, Monica Y. Lam, Marcelle L. Shiffler, Neil F. Shiffler living trust, Ruth G. Shiffler living trust, Neil F. and Ruth G. Shiffler living trust to Sandra Shiffler, Douglas H. Shiffler, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Wendell F. Sweigard, Crystal C. Sweigard, Brenda K. Hoffman, Barry E. Hoffman, Duane N. Sweigard, Jennifer L. Sweigard to Scott A. Fohringer, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Troy and Randy Gaugler LLC, Troy A. Gaugler member, Randy L. Gaugler member to Chezwall LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Troy E. Gaugler, Barbara K. Gaugler, Randy L. Gaugler, Brenda L. Gaugler to Chezwall LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Joshua T. Eichenlaub, Amanda E. Good, Amanda E. Eichenlaub to Joshua T. Eichenlaub, Amanda E. Eichenlaub, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• John W. Erdley Jr., Wendy L. Erdley, Sandra M. Erdley to Artem V. Domashevskiy, Jason A. Domashevskiy, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Lucas R. Agnoni, Alysia A. Agnoni to Alexandra Danielle Sholley, Brett William Aukerman, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Diane H. Mertz to Diuane H. Mertz, Darren M. Mertz trustee, Mertz irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Catricia Howard to BGRS Relocation Inc., property in East Buffalo Township, $329,900.
• BGRS Relocation Inc., Sheryl Nash agent to Joseph H. Lock Jr., property in East Buffalo Township, $329,000.
• Zachery H. Lapp, Julie A. Lapp to Nicholas P. Gentile, property in East Buffalo Township, $187,000.
• Nathan E. Grenoble, Kathryn A. Grenoble to Justara Realty LLC, property in Lewisburg, $550,000.
• Justin S. Lower to Robin McGill, Andrea McGill, property in Buffalo Township, $72,000.
• Christos C. Evangelou to Red Hubs Re LLC, property in Lewisburg, $10.
• David J. Anderson Sr. by agent, Sonya T. Anderson agent, Sonya T. Anderson to Sonya T. Anderson, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Jonathan J. Brownsberger, Angela R. Deitrick to Wagging Tail Coffee Inc., property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Richard F. Aukerman, Katherine E. Aukerman to Richard F. Aukerman, Katherine E. Aukerman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Adierto Monteiro, Kathy G. Adierto to Kyra E. Mussina, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• John W. Stahl executor, Wendell E. Stahl estate, Marianne K. Lemon executor, John W. Stahl, Marianne K. Lemon, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Vicki D. Garinger to Vicki D. Garinger, Adam Garinger trustee, Chris Hutsch trustee, Marlin Garinger Jr., Brian Garinger trustee, Garinger irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Steven Howard Higgins, Rachel Higgins to Christy A. Roberson, Maryann Gonsalez, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Guy W. Fairchild, Katherine G. Fairchild to Clint J. Riehl, Isabel Q. Kissinger, property in Union Township, $1.
• Dalton J., Wise, Holly M. Wise to Samuel L. Dixon, Shirley I. Sproule, property in Mifflinburg, $181,200.
• Perry R. Swinehart estate, Paul L. Walker executor to Nicolas Carazas, property in Lewisburg, $1.
Lavern D. Reiff, Velma S. Reiff to Edward H. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Alice B . Reitz to Douglas A. Grove, Susan D. Grove, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Robert M. Shipe executor, Danny Jay Blosser estate to TKT Prop LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Karole A. Renninger to Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bernhard R. Friesen, Lois I. Friesen to Joseph P. Friesen, property in Kelly Township/Buffalo Township, $1.
• Timothy J. Spencer, Tiffany A. Spencer to Tffany A. Spencer, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Trevor M. Fessler to Kathy Pettet, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Brian J. Dugan, Hilary Dugan to Edward C. Biddinger Jr., property in Lewis Township, $1.
