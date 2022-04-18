Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentences
• Betty E. Frey, 64, of Millmont, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Sabrina S. Aumick, 28, of Statesville, N.C., received six months probation for a guilty plea to DUI controlled substance, impaired ability.
Plea court
• Joseph C. Stahl, 62, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Donato Arcari, 55, of Waterbury, Conn., entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor first offense DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and recklessly endangering another person.
• Alexander J. Swartz, 31, of Lexington, Ky., entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Esther R. Kerstetter, 55, of Middleburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• David B. Yoder, 21, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Ryan C. Goodwin, 32, of Wilmington, Del., entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor or other vehicle.
• Scott W. Keister, 34, of Milton, entered a no contest plea to DUI controlled substance impaired ability first offense.
• Cord Knouse, 32, of Middleburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Muncy boy sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 8:09 a.m. April 12 along Lime Bluff Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Brandom Miller lost control on a curve. Miller, who was not belted, was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — John Easton, 48, of Cogan Station, has been charged after allegedly subjecting Kaylissa Kriner, 21, of Williamsport, to unwanted physical contact.
The incident occurred between 7 a.m. April 1 and 3 p.m. April 2 at 941 Seagers Station Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Lamar Terroristic threats
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old girl reported receiving a threatening message on Snapchat.
The incident was reported at 1:16 p.m. April 11 along Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County. An investigation is ongoing.
