Police seeking child abuse suspect

WATSONTOWN — Watsontown police are actively searching for a man suspected to be involved in the abuse of an infant.
Police have charged Ernest Reynolds III, 36, and Amanda Parker, 24, both of Watsontown, with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to a press release issued by the police department, Parker was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton. She has been locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.
Police are still attempting to locate Parker.
The release stated the charges stem from a child abuse investigation which started Jan. 26.
Anyone with information on Reynolds should contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
