Northumberland County Sentences
• Mark Pfleegor, 56, of Turbotville, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, one-year driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
Watsontown Police Department Harassment
WATSONTOWN — A 55-year-old delivery driver from Quebec, Canada, entered a guilty plea after being taken into custody following an incident which occurred at 8:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the 100 block of East Eighth Street, Watsontown.
Police said Genghiz Haider was charged and subsequently entered a guilty plea before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton.
According to police, Haider was making a delivery via a commercial motor vehicle to a Watsontown business. While checking with with reception, police said he began making inappropriate comments to a female staff member. He then lunged forward and grabbed the woman’s arm, attempting to pull her from behind a counter wh ere she was standing.
Haider was released from custody after entering the guilty plea, police said.
State Police At Milton DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Milton woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI after she was found in her 2008 Ford Edge and allegedly appeared to be under the influence.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 3:33 a.m. Oct. 10 along Pine Street and Eastern Avenue, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Desirea Gosciminski, 35, of Milton, was taken into custody, police noted.
An investigation continues.
DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2002 Ford Taurus and allegedly found a 60-year-old Watsontown man to be under the influence.
The stop occurred at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 28 along Shreck Road and Seagrave Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Mark Newcomer was allegedly found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Charges were filed, police noted.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 30 along White Deer Pike and Interstate Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2010 Ford Explorer was stopped and Brandon Snyder, 35, was allegedly found to be under the influence.
Charges were filed.
DUI crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Lewisburg man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a crash at 6:41 a.m. Oct. 29 along Cedar and Buffalo roads, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said the unnamed man showed signs of impairment. Charges are pending chemical testing. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, police noted.
Drug possession
WEST CHILLLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Winfield man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a small amount of marijuana following a traffic stop at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 28 along Routes 405 and 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was stopped, at which time Tyler Kemper, 25, was found to be under the influence. Charges were filed.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
GREGG TOWNSHIP — An Allewnood woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 2:19 p.m. Oct. 30 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Police said a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Carolyn J. King, 77, of Allenwood, was traveling west through the parking lot at Dollar General when it entered Route 15 and attempted to cross the southbound and northbound lanes to enter Devitt Camp Road. The Jetta failed to yield, police noted, and was struck by a southbound 2020 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Danielle O. Miller, 28, of Watsontown. Both drivers and four passengers in the Chrysler were belted.
King was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with what police described as a minor injury.
King will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:08 a.m. Oct. 28 in the parking lot at Farmer’s Market, 499 Airport Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2008 Honda Accord driven by an unnamed person backed from a parking stall and struck an eastbound 2021 Jeep Laredo.
2-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 2:12 a.m. Oct. 30 along I-80 eastbound, west of Deitrick Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Gurmukh Singh, 32, of Valley Stream, N.Y., was traveling west in a 2017 Kenworth Northwest which rearended a 2019 Freightliner driven by Juraev Yodgorbek, 26, of Glendale Heights, Ill.
Both drivers were belted. Singh will be cited with following too closely.
Hit and run
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash reported at 8:49 a.m. Oct. 31 along Westbranch Highway at Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
An unnamed driver in a vehicle traveling south attempted a lane change when it sideswiped a 2013 Subaru Impreza driven by Bethan L. Weinhardt, 22, of Laport, troopers reported, the fled without stopping.
Harassment
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly made a threatening statement to a 59-year-old Millmont man.
Troopers are investigating the alleged incident at 3:12 p.m. Oct. 28 along Windy Acres Lane and Weikert Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Harassment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Dewart man and a 21-year-old Watsontown man were cited after the two got into a physical altercation, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 6:01 p.m. Oct. 28 along McFarland Street, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The two allegedly shoved and struck one another.
Harassment
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident of harassment against a 17-year-old Allenwood boy.
The alleged incident was referred by Children and Youth Services at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 12 along Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged fraud reported at noon Oct. 28 along Baker Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
The victim was a 68-year-old New Columbia man.
Theft by deception
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Someone used the personal information of a 39-year-old Turbotville woman in an unemployment scam, police reported.
The incident was reported at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 26 along Hagerman Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A cell phone stolen from Walmart was recovered and returned to its owner, a 54-year-old Lewisburg man, police reported.
The incident ocurred at 6:43 p.m. Oct. 29 in Kelly Township, Union County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP —A man and woman were cited following an alleged incident at 11:04 a.m. Oct. 31 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Michelle Taylor, 51, of Milton, and William Weik, 44, of Honey Brook, took items $54.33 without paying.
Cruelty to animals
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident reported at 2:59 p.m. Oct. 25, along Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
A dog walked into a kill trap, police noted.
Union County Deed transfers
• Clair A. Kuhns, Esther L. Kuhns to Clair A. Kuhs and Esther L. Kuhns income only grantor trust, Clair A. Kuhns income only grantor trust, Esther L. Kuhns income only grantor trust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Clair A. Kuhns and Esther L. Kuhns revocable living trust, Clair A. Kuhns revocable living trust, Esther L. Kuhns revocable living trust, Clair A. Kuhns trustee, Esther L. Kuhns trustee to Clair A. Kuhns, Esther L. Kuhns, propetty in Hartley Township, quit claim, $1.
• Classic Quality Homes Inc. to Richard W. Edwards, Gweldolyn M. Edwards, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Patricia M. Jordan, Patricia M. Blair to Patricia M. Jordan, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Leon Z. Martin, Miriam M. Martin to Hartley Township, property in Hartley Township, storm water management facility main, $1.
• Judith C. Marvin to Paul S. Lin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David M. Fero, Shirley A. Fero to Douglas S. Fero, Darcie A. Hostetler, Daneen K. Zaleski, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Anthony Joseph Stafford, Cassandra Benson Stafford to William F. Baker, Helen M. Baker, property in East Bufalllo Township, $1.
• Robert W. Hollenbach, Jolene R. Hollenbach to Robert W. Hollenbach, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Barbara A. Helm trustee, Penny L. Guzenski trustee, Wendy L. Eister trustee, Mull irrevocable residential and income trust to Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver, property in Union Township, $1.
• James E. Dent to Leidy Vivianna Calero, John A. Calero, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Reed H. Messmore, Karen L. Messmore to Jose F. Pacio, property in Union Township, $1.
• Brian Kapp, Tina Kapp to Loren S. Martin, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
