TURBOTVILLE — A Turbotville woman is scheduled to be sentenced in January on a felony count of endangering welfare of children after a guilty verdict was rendered this week.
Britney Dawn Bridges, 24, was charged with felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering welfare of children following the Aug. 11 drowning death of her 3-year-old son, Clayton-Lucas Eugene Hamilton, in a neighbor's pool along Main Street in Turbotville.
The involuntary manslaughter charge was subsequently dismissed. According to online court records, a guilty verdict on the endangering welfare of children charge was rendered during a criminal motion court hearing held Tuesday at the Northumberland County Courthouse.
A sentencing on that count has been scheduled for Jan. 7.
According to court documents originally filed in the case, Birdges reported to police that she and a friend fell asleep at around noon Aug. 11, after she put her son to bed.
“Bridges advised that Hamilton had gotten out of the house in Turbotville previously,” troopers wrote, in court documents. “Bridges advised that the door to the residence squeaks and that she heard it in her bedroom (Aug. 11) but believed it was her mother.”
She allegedly told troopers that Hamilton got out of the house on his own “all the time,” but then corrected herself to say a “handful” of times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.