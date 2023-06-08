STATE COLLEGE — In a legal filing, Sandy Township seeks to pause its voter-approved consolidation with the City of DuBois, as a result of corruption allegations against the city’s suspended manager and alarming financial oversight issues.

The consolidation, a rarity in Pennsylvania’s patchwork of more than 2,500 municipalities, was approved by DuBois and Sandy Township voters in a 2021 referendum — by a razor-thin margin of 1% among township electors — after three failed attempts in previous decades.

