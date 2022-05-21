WATSONTOWN — The JesVic 5k race shows no signs of slowing down its mission to raise money to help cancer patients as the memorial charity race enters its fifteenth year.
The race was started in 2007 in memory of Jessica Wade and Vicki Hitesman, who both passed away from cancer. Wade, who passed in 2005, was a graduate of Warrior Run High School and was attending college. Hitesman, who passed in 2006, was a former nurse at Williamsport Hospital and Kramm Nursing Home.
After Wade's passing, her sister, Suzie Wade, and friend, Shannon Hoffman, contacted Hitesman's husband, Paul Hitesman, about creating a memorial event in their honor.
"They called me, probably in November (2006) and said, 'We'd like to have a race and we'd like to do it as a memorial to my sister and to Vicki,' and obviously I said, 'I'm all in,'" Hitesman said.
"Those gals did all the work, I just kind of supported them. The only thing I did was come up with the name," he said. "I wanted something as unique as we could find and the JesVic 5k was born."
After 10 years, Wade and Hoffman stepped away from organizing the event and Hitesman, along with Hoffman's brother, Kip Hoffman, stepped up to continue organizing the race.
"To me it's more a community event than it is a race," Hitesman said, "We welcome everyone, we want people to come walk, push a stroller, be a fan."
"Oh there are some fleet feet there that want to win," he added with a smile.
Hitesman said the event has raised around $70,000 since its inception. This money goes to help members of the local community facing medical bills for cancer or other treatments, as well as any related expenses like travel costs.
"We've funded dozens and dozens of people over the years, for a variety of things," Hitesman said.
"This (money) all stays here," he said. Originally there had been talk among organizers of working with the American Cancer Society, but Hitesman felt strongly that any money raised be kept and distributed within the community.
"Everything that's made here stays here, there's no national administration, it's all here."
Hitesman said the first few years of the race saw upwards of 500 participants. He said that while turnout has been lower recently due to the pandemic, with around 200 runners in 2021's race, he hopes this year will see a return to previous participation levels. In 2020, a virtual run was held.
"As long as we have people that come out the first Saturday of June we're going to continue this. It's important to me and I think it's important to Kip," Hitesman said.
"It's just a good, fun day. I do it because it feels good to help the community," he said. "I think right now for me it's just really about community, to show off the Warrior Run community a little bit and see how good we are, and for a good cause."
The 5k race begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Warrior Run Fire Department, 1125 Main St., Watsontown. Pre-registration is available until May 28, with same-day registration beginning at 7:15 a.m at the fire department. A half-mile kids' race will also be held, starting at 10:10 a.m.
Awards will be given to the top three overall finishers and the top three finishers in each age group. More information can be found at jesvic5k.wordpress.com or by contacting jesvic5k@gmail.com.
