MILTON — Noting a "high level" of COVID-19 cases, and the quarantining of staff and students, the Milton Area School District announced Monday that the middle and high schools will switch to a virtual learning model until Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Forty-six students and staff members in the Milton Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 10 days, according to the district's online dashboard.
The following COVID-19 numbers are reported:
• Baugher Elementary School: Eight students positive; one student presumed positive; one staff member positive; and 35 students quarantined.
• White Deer Elementary School: Three students positive; one staff member positive; and 22 students quarantined.
• Milton Middle School: Eleven students positive; three students presumed positive; two staff members positive; 55 students quarantined; four staff members quarantined.
• Milton High School: Nineteen students positive; four students presumed positive; one staff member positive; 25 students quarantined; and one staff member quarantined.
"We have met the (Pennsylvania Department of Health) criteria for identification of an outbreak and need to move towards outbreak containment," a release posted on the district website said.
The release noted that schools were already scheduled to be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
It was also noted that the middle and high school offices, along with the district office, will remain open.
"The reported positive COVID cases do not directly impact athletics so as of now, extra-curricular events will occur as scheduled," the release said.
Lunch will be available for pickup from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in front of the high school.
Masking is optional in the Milton Area School District. In the Warrior Run School District, masks are required through Friday, Jan. 14.
As of Friday, Jan. 7, that district's COVID-19 dashboard reported the following cases, over the past 14 days:
• Warrior Run Middle School: Two students positive; one staff member positive.
• Warrior Run High School: Four students positive; one staff member positive.
