LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners approved an agreement which will permit the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) to serve as the lead agency to receive and distribute funds for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).
The agreement was went into effect Tuesday, Sept. 21.
“The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) provides nutrient-rich product to CAA’s food pantries throughout Union and Snyder counties,” noted Nicole Peterson, CAA food security coordinator. “This product helps keep our food pantries stocked with nutritious food for those in our community that need it. It is a valuable resource.”
Kim Amsler, CAA operations director, also endorsed TEFAP and noted figures from feedingamerica.org estimated more than 10% of families in the two counties faced food insecurity.
“The strain on families to provide nutritious food for an active, healthy lifestyle for all household members has only increased over the last year,” Amsler added. “TEFAP provides essential products to CAA’s food pantries to support local families.”
Commissioners also approved a program management agreement with the state Department of Agriculture to certify that the county meets the requirements for TEFAP. It will be in effect from Friday, Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2026.
Elsewhere, an agland preservation sales agreement was approved for Phares and Susan Rieff for a 77.03 acre crop/beef farm. The East Buffalo Township transaction, state funded, was for $241,925.81.
Burial expenses were approved for Betty Wilhour, widow of a deceased veteran of military service.
A highway occupancy permit was approved at the request of PennDOT transferring Commerce Drive to Gregg Township.
An intergovernmental housing agreement with Centre County was approved at a rate of $65 per day effective through Dec. 31, 2023.
A subrecipient agreement through March 29, 2024 with the Buffalo Township Municipal Authority was approved for $173,335 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The money, from the 2020 fiscal year, was for the Buffalo Township Southern Sewer System Project.
