SELINSGROVE — The David Burns Random Act of Kindness Day will be held Tuesday, Oct. 26. This will be the fifth year for the event.
Burns, a tae kwon do instructor and school owner in Selinsgrove, passed away from acute myelogenous leukemia March 24, 2014. Since his passing his wife, Pam, has promoted this day as a way to honor and memorialize her husband.
“He did so much for others, and for me, during his lifetime. I just ask that others pay it forward on this day,” she said.
Her way of paying it forward comes in the form of $5 gift cards that she saves for all year round, and she plans to give away at local eateries in the area with the help of some international students at Bucknell University.
“It started as a small effort a few years ago, and just grew from there, with some donations from friends and family this year to help buy more cards," she said. "I love to see people’s faces when they’re about to pay for their meal at a Drive thru and you give them a card for no reason, just because. That’s the way Dave was.”
Burns, who endured three bone marrow transplants in his fight against leukemia, was often the first to volunteer to go talk to someone who was newly diagnosed with any form of cancer.
One year he biked 100 miles raising over $5,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. He was a former chair of the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce and volunteered for the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce. He become a lay minister for the Methodist church a few years before his passing.
Having attained the rank of seventh degree black belt, Burns was a sbeliever in helping others, especially women, so he often held seminars on personal safety throughout the area.
His wife has started a Facebook page for anyone who wants to post about their experiences on Oct. 26, using the hastag #DavidBurnsRandomActofKindnessDay.
