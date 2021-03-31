Northumberland County Sentences
• Brodie Hollenbach, 21, of Montandon, $50 fine plus costs for criminal mischief.
• Arnold Dozier, 33, of Sunbury, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Matthew Hernandez, 26, of Mount Carmel, one year of probation, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Ryan Park, 43, of New Columbia, $50 fine plus costs for harassment.
Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentence
• Da’Sean L. English, 45, of Columbus, Ohio, received three to 12 months confinement apiece for guilty pleas to three misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered. A felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver was dismissed.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held for court, are due for formal arraignment April 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Grant Ross Monohon, 37, of New York, N.Y., waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of careless driving, disregard traffic lane and follow too closely.
• Timothy Scott Shirk, 55, of Sunbury, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of duty of driver in emergency response areas-pass in lane not adjacent to area and careless driving.
• Cheyanne Autumn Kunzman, 29, of Williamsport, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor counts of DUI and three summary counts of disregard traffic lane.
Marriage licenses
• Steven Schramm Sr., 51, New Columbia; Charity Rains, 46, New Columbia
• Kevin Ray Martin, 21, Lewisburg; Emily Reiff Nolt, 20, Lewisburg
• Bryann Teresa Kifolo, 27, Lewisburg; Nathan Stosius, 26, Lewisburg
• Joshua Todd Hornig, 27, Mifflinburg; Nicole Renee Walter, 29, Miffliinburg
• Paige Ann Rishel, 24, Mifflinburg; Eric Earl Rothermel, 26, Mifflinburg
• Bethany Nicole Allison, 26, Lewisburg; Jeffrey Lynn Kitchens II, 38, Lewisburg
• George Gordon Leidhecker IV, 65, Lewisburg; Sandra Lee Rowe, 60, Lewisburg
• Brian Earl Rowe, 46, Lewisburg; Tara R. Coup, 48, Watsontown
• Bethany Joy Watts, 22, Dornsife; Jason Michael West, 19, Millmont
• Lisa Horning Martin, 20, Lewisburg; Melvin Horning Zimmerman, 20, Millmont
• July Marie Krug, 39, Millmont; Robert Leroy Delsite Jr., 48, Millmont
• Charles Allen Nolte, 29, Northumberland; Tiffany Leigh McLean, 29, Northumberland
Divorces granted
• Tiffany A. Spencer, Timothy J. Spencer, 9 years
• Erin Willard, Matthew Willard, 9 years
• Michael D. Hackman, Sue A. Hackman, 9 years
• Johnna Finan, Jonathan Finan, 11 years
• Robby Showers, Alicia Showers, 13 years
Deed transfers
• Kenneth B. Reber, Cynthia M. Reber to Matthew C. Mitchell, Diane E. Mitchell, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Julie L. Kinther to Eric R. Deitrick, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Heather R. Lewis, Robert S. Lewis to Brian E. Boyle, Tamara S. Boyle, property in Kelly Township, $145,000.
• Sean D. Beers, Camille A. Beers to Annmarie Bruno, Kyle Wilson, Elizabeth A. Bruno, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
Watsontown Police Department Endangering welfare of a child
WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man has been charged with felony endangering charges after a 2-year-old was allegedly found playing unsupervised in a roadway.
Police said Bong Christian Marquina, 28, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children after the alleged incident between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. March 30 in the 200 block of East Seventh Street, Watsontown, Northumberland County. Marquina was allegedly responsible for the care of the child at the time.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7 in Milton.
State Police At Milton DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Beavertown woman was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 11:02 p.m. March 5 along Old Turnpike Road and Bull Run Crossing, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2021 Subaru Impreza driven by Coryn Yakich, 24, of Beavertown, was stopped. Charges were filed, police noted.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a disabled motorist and arrested a 28-year-old Kulpmont man for DUI.
The incident occurred at 3:14 p.m. March 7 along Spruce Run Road, White Deer Township, Union County. A 2017 GMC was involved.
DUI
MILTON — A Lewisburg man was charged after a vehicle he was driving was stopped for alleged equipment violations.
Jean Vazquez Fernandez, 24, was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and arrested for suspicion of DUI, troopers noted. The stop occurred at 3:31 a.m. Feb. 27 along Mahoning and South Front streets, Milton, Northumberland County. A 1994 Honda was stopped.
DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old Watsontown man was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance after a 1999 Jeep was stopped at 12:31 a.m. Feb. 28 along Eighth Street Drive and Frederick Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
The unnamed man was taken into custody and has been charged, police reported.
DUI/drug possession
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers filed charges against a Montandon man after he was allegedly found slumped over the steering wheel of a 2006 Kia at 4:14 a.m. March 6 along Housels Run Road and Main Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Dalton Smith, 29, was arrested, police noted. Upon contacting Smith, troopers said a waxfold bag of heroin was observed on his lap.
DUI
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A Milton man was charged after troopers said he was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Branden Melendez, 37, was allegedly driving a 2019 Chevrolet Trax under the influence. Police said the incident occurred at 11:21 a.m. March 24 along Liberty Valley Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 10:29 a.m. March 19 along Broad Street and Route 15, Kelly Township, Union County.
Cameron G. Booth, 21, of Montoursville, was driving a 2000 Ford F250 Supercab, which stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded north across Broady Street and was struck by a westbound 2009 Cadillac Escalade driven by Barbara J. Faust, 63, of New Columbia, police noted. Booth will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 5:58 p.m. March 29 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 210.4, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Travis L. Madernia, 33, of Stonington, Conn., was traveling west in a 2021 BMW 530I when it struck the rear of a 2020 Ford F150 XLT driven by Weston L. Allen, 43, of Mount Vernon, N.Y. Speed played a factor in the crash, police noted, and Madernia was cited with following too closely.
Both drivers and a passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
1-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Danville girl sustained a suspected minor injury but was not transported following a one-vehicle crash at 3:14 p.m. March 28 along Columbia Hill Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
The 17-year-old girl was traveling west in a 2004 Toyota Corolla when the vehicle rounded a left curve, struck a ditch and overturned onto its passenger side. The teen will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Terroristic threats
GREGG TOWNSHIP — An allegation of child abuse proved unfounded, state police reported.
The alleged victim was a 17-year-old Allenwood boy and was reported at 4 p.m. March 18 along Route 44, Gregg Township, Union County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Danville woman was arrested after an alleged assault at Danville State Hospital.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:01 p.m. March 27 at the hospital, along State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County, and involved a 29-year-old Danville woman as the victim.
Criminal mischief
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — The mailboxes of five Danville residents were damaged by someone using fireworks and large rocks, troopers reported.
The incident occurred between 9 p.m. March 28 and 6 a.m. March 29 along Keefer Mill Road and all victims were located within close proximity to one another, troopers noted.
Theft from building
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Someone stole various items from a storage unit, police noted.
The alleged theft took was reported at 4:25 p.m. March 23 along Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township, Montour County. Items stolen included a Webber side draft carburetor valued at $800, a 12-volt car battery valued at $50 and a padlock valued at $6.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Milton man and woman were charged after the two allegedly under-rang items while shopping at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Kayla Gastley, 27, and Jeremiah Heintzelman, 31, were charged. Stolen items were valued into the hundreds of dollars, police reported.
Found drug paraphernalia
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating possible found drug paraphernalia.
The paraphernalia was reported at 11:41 a.m. March 23 at 1020 Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County, it was noted.
