NEW COLUMBIA — Two separate emergency calls which occurred within minutes of one another kept responders from across Union and upper Northumberland counties busy Monday afternoon.
A Life Flight helicopter landed in front of the White Deer Elementary School after a vehicle reportedly fell on a man working on it just after 2 p.m. Monday, along Newky Road, located a short distance from the helicopter landing zone.
Responders from the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the helicopter landing, as well as controlling traffic along Old Route 15 as the helicopter was on the ground.
Reports from the scene indicate the man ended up being transported to the hospital by ambulance, rather than helicopter, due to his condition.
In addition to White Deer Township, an ambulance from the Milton Fire Department, medics from Evangelical Community Hospital and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene. The Standard-Journal will publish additional details on the incident as they become available.
As responders were on the scene of that incident, firefighters from Milton, the Warrior Run area, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg were called to the Milton Towers on Mahoning Street, Milton, after receiving reports of an oven fire in a third-floor apartment.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said an ambulance was initially called to the apartment for a reported medical emergency.
"After units responded (dispatchers) advised they took an additional call, and had an oven fire, possibly extending into the apartment," Derr said.
An ambulance from Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company first arrived on scene and found what Derr described as "heavy smoke conditions in the third floor, with smoke banked to almost floor level."
"They used a water can to knock the fire down and get the patient out of the apartment," Derr said. "Extensive ventilation was needed."
Derr said additional EMS units were called to the scene to evaluate patients for possible smoke inhalation. He noted that Deputy Chief Joe Lupo and Assistant Chief Arthur Whitenight were in command at the fire scene.
