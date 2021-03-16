BOALSBURG — The Pennsylvania Military Museum will present "Historic Arms of the Museum" at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, via Zoom.
Site Administrator Tyler O. Gum will speak on historic arms in the permanent collection of the museum. A question and answer session will follow the lecture.
For information on pre-registering for the lecture, visit pamilmuseum.org.
