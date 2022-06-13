WILLIAMSPORT — Susquehanna Health Foundation recently recognized two donors during the Seventh Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards. Awards were presented to Hani J. Tuffaha, M.D., and Robert P. Crockett, for both their financial contributions to the foundation and their work enhancing health care at UPMC in North Central Pa.
The Physician Lifetime Achievement Award recognized Tuffaha for consistently demonstrating the highest quality service to patients during his 40-plus year career as a neurosurgeon in Williamsport, as well as his legacy in the medical profession locally and nationally.
“Dr. Tuffaha’s compassion and service to others compliment his medical skill making him one of a kind,” said Sherry Watts, vice president of development, Susquehanna Health Foundation. “It was evident by the way he treated every patient, staff member, and family member with the utmost respect and dignity while delivering exceptional care that Dr. Tuffaha loved his craft and was a gifted physician.”
The President’s Award was presented to Robert P. Crockett, a foundation volunteer. Through three fundraising campaigns and multiple terms on the Susquehanna Health Foundation Board of Directors, Crockett demonstrated leadership skills in coordinating groups of donors and volunteers. Additionally, he has spent more than 20 years on the hospital’s Patient Safety Committee.
“Bob has been been invaluable to Susquehanna Health Foundation as a volunteer, creating numerous meaningful relationships with philanthropists throughout the region to enhance health care here in our community,” said Watts. “Many of our campaigns and projects have benefited from his contributions and there’s no real way to know just how many lives he’s impacted.”
Susquehanna Health Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Awards events also celebrate major donors whose financial contributions have brought world-class health care to UPMC in North Central Pa. To learn more about Susquehanna Health Foundation, visit SusquehannaHealthFoundation.org.
