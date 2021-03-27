MONTGOMERY — JoAnn Murray's grandfather Oscar Page was a founding member of Eagle Grange No. 1. Karen Williamson's great-great-grandfather Christopher Sholder was a founding member of the former Bottle Run grange.
Today, Murray and Williamson are active members of Eagle Grange No. 1, a trailblazing Pennsylvania organization which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and the rich history of the organization.
Eagle Grange No. 1 was founded in March 1871 Luke Eger, who lived with his wife Hannah on a farm several miles west of Montgomery.
According to information provided by Eagle Grange member Doug Bonsall, Eger learned of a new farm fraternity and requested information on how to form a local unit.
Forty members signed on to the Eagle Grange charter, which was formally recognized as Pennsylvania's first grange when Col. D.D. Curtiss visited to commission the organization.
According to Bonsall's information, Eagle was the only grange in Pennsylvania for two years.
In April 1887, Eagle Grange purchased one-fourth acre of land from Eger for $20, in order to build a two-story grange hall.
The building, located on the west side of present Route 15, was dedicated Feb. 22, 1888, and is still used today. However, according to Bonsall's information, in 1940 the building was moved a short distance — to a half-acre plot along East Blind Road — to accommodate the construction of Route 15.
According to Bonsall, Frank Porter was one of the founding members of the Eagle Grange. Initially, Porter joined so Eger would stop bugging him about becoming involved with the organization.
However, Porter turned out to be a champion of the organization.
"Mr. Porter... he went on to be the founder of 41 other granges across Pennsylvania," Bonsall said. "He was a busy man."
One of the granges founded by Porter, the Bottle Run grange in Lycoming County, eventually merged with Eagle Grange.
Through the years, Bonsall said several nearby granges have merged with Eagle. They include White Hall in 1968, West Branch and Bottle Run in 2018, and most recently the Delaware Grange from Dewart.
As the organization was founded on a Masonic lot, Bonsall said there's a misconception that granges are secret societies.
"That is no longer the case," he said. "Almost 50 years before women were given the right to vote, women were recognized as equals in the grange. That is pretty revolutionary. In 1871, that was a pretty wild idea."
Over the years, Eagle Grange President David Troutman said the organization has evolved.
"Grange's background is in agriculture, supporting and lobbying," Toutman said.
Today, he said the organization is interested in rural issues and supporting the community.
Williamson highlighted some of the grange's other accomplishments throughout its history.
"The grange helped get rural free delivery (of mail)," she said.
Prior to mail being delivered to rural areas, she said individuals had to travel into a nearby town once per week to pick up their mail.
In addition, Williamson said the grange worked with the Penn State Extension to start the 4-H program.
"I'm very proud of that history," she said. "I think the grange is a great organization."
Williamson also spoke of her family's history with the organization, noting that her great-great-grandfather was a founding member of Bottle Run Grange.
She initially became a member of Bottle Run Grange.
"I came here (to Eagle Grange) when Bottle Run was still a functioning grange," Williamson said, adding that her membership was transferred to Eagle Grange when the two merged.
"It was a family tradition (to be a grange member)," Williamson said. "I've met a lot of people, made a lot of lasting friendships."
While her grandfather was a founding member of Eagle Grange, Murray said she had aunts and uncles who were also initially involved with the organization.
"My parents, my mother and father were both (Eagle Grange) members," Murray said.
She has seen the Eagle Grange go through several transitions over the years.
"We used to be very active," Murray said. "We had public meals, square dancing, a festival. I helped with all of those."
Although the Eagle Grange went through a period where membership dropped off, she is glad to see a recent surge in membership.
Currently, Eagle Grange boasts 53 members.
Bonsall, who lives in the Harrisburg area, has been a grange member since 1969.
In an effort to help preserve Pennsylvania's first grange, Bonsall became involved with Eagle Grange several years ago while serving as the chairman of the state grange History Committee.
"We were pretty determined that we were going to hold on to the first (Pennsylvania) grange," he said. "It's important to preserve your history. Once something is gone, it would be hard to get back."
Eagle Grange meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the grange hall. Troutman said meetings are also offered via Zoom for those who aren't comfortable attending in person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meetings typically feature a speaker who addresses topics of interest.
Al Holliday of Camp Hill, founder and Publisher of Pennsylvania Magazine, will be the featured speaker at the Tuesday, April 6, meeting.
Eagle Grange is planning several events and activities to celebrate its anniversary.
Today, 17 teams of two to four people are participating in a Road Rally Scavenger Hunt. The event will feature stops at historical sites and other locations throughout the region.
Participating teams will receive one complimentary take-out pork and sauerkraut dinner from the grange. Members were working Friday to prepare the dinners.
A formal celebration of Eagle Grange's anniversary is planned for Aug. 7.
A state grange anniversary celebration is being planned for September, with an open house to be held at Eagle Grange, followed by a program at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg.
