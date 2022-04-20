TURBOTVILLE — A twisted, leathery mask, made to resemble stretched and stitched skin stares out from the wall of the art room. No, it’s not a horror movie set, it’s just one of the many student art pieces to set to be on display at the Warrior Run High School National Art Honor Society art show.
The show will feature work from students in grades five through 12, and will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, in the Warrior Run High School cafeteria, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville. Art teacher Joel Ryder, who is also the club advisor to the honor society, said he anticipates art pieces from more than 150 students will be on display.
Elaina Tyson, a senior at Warrior Run High and the AP art student behind the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”-style mask, said she drew her inspiration for her portfolio from an unusual place.
“Everybody kind of thinks I’m crazy for doing serial killers,” said Tyson. “But everyone always does the same thing, and one day I was scrolling Instagram and came across a list of serial killers and thought that would be cool.”
The mask, inspired by notorious killer Ed Gein, was molded from sculptable plastic, and hangs on the wall next to Tyson’s renderings of Jack the Ripper, John Wayne Gacy and Ted Bundy.
Tyson said art for her functions both as a method of expression and as escape from stresses.
“It depends what I’m doing through my art. It gives me a chance to express myself — not the serial killers, those don’t express anything!” she laughed.
“A lot of times when I was going through a stressful time, the stress of being a senior, I just put my headphones in and relaxed and worked on art.”
Tyson said her AP art class gave her experience working in unusual mediums like the sculptable plastic and introduced her to new art forms and styles.
“A lot of it has just been experiencing the different types of media there are.”
Her classmate, Adelyn Miller, also a senior, said she recently decided she wanted to be an art teacher. Miller, who said most of her pieces are paintings and some colored pencil drawings, added she was influenced by Ryder to pursue become an arts educator.
She originally wanted to be a history teacher, but after her father told her, “I haven’t seen you read anything about history but I have seen you doing art,” she realized her passion lay in painting.
Hailey Carper, 16, a sophomore, said her father also influenced her interest in art. When she was younger, she didn’t spend much time on the subject, but her dad’s own artistic passion eventually rubbed off on her.
“I progressively got more into it into to where I was just doing it every day.”
Ryder said the show has a slightly different format this year as it is now requiring submissions. The program received a donation from the Warrior Run Education Foundation, which allowed for a new awards structure, which includes monetary prizes for first, second, and third place across eight categories.
These categories are painting, drawing, printmaking, computer design and graphics, photography, pottery and ceramics, sculpture and an other category for things like textile or mixed media submissions.
In addition, the school will purchase the singular Best in Show winner for its permanent collection, and have a featured senior AP portfolio.
Ryder said, “The whole function of the prize structure is to show kids that art is a valuable talent and skill.”
He added, “I believe it is important for students to not only display their work but also for it to be seen by the public.
“Oftentimes the students in the arts are overlooked and it is seen as a hobby more than a career choice, but by having shows like this where students’ art can be seen and they can be rewarded for their achievements it lends value to the field of art.”
