LEWISBURG — A U.S. Navy veteran is being remembered for his dedication to the American Legion, and his sense of humor.
Richard “Dick” Chalmers, 77, died Monday, June 19, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born on May 2, 1946, in Philadelphia, he is survived by his wife, Dawn (Ranck) Chalmers.
He attended Lewisburg Area High School as a member of the Class of 1964, before joining the U.S. Navy, where he served during the Vietnam era. After 10 years of active duty, he continued to serve through the US Navy Reserves for an additional 20 years, and achieved the rank of master chief petty officer before retiring.
He retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1996. In retirement, he was involved in the American Legion Kratzer-Dull Post 182, Lewisburg, where he was a post commander, adjutant and district commander.
“He was a very caring man and would go out of his way to help others,” said Cindy Burgess, manager of the Lewisburg American Legion.
“He was a great leader and he excelled in what needed to be done,” said Bob Hartman, Legion post commander. “He was an organizer as he served as president of the Legion’s board and club. He was the man in charge a lot of the time.”
He also remembers Chalmers as having a wry sense of humor.
“He always had something to say when he came into the club,” Hartman said. “He loved a good joke. When he would come in one of us would always have a joke. Most of the time he would get mine even when others didn’t.”
Chalmers also had a serious side. Hartman said he was a consummate leader who went out of the way for the club.
“He was in charge when he had to be and a constant friend always,” Hartman said. “He was able to separate leadership and friendship. He will leave a huge hole. I don’t know that we would have made it through COVID without his help.”
He further described Chalmers as being “the king of unintended consequences.
“So when I had a question or idea I would always go to him,” Hartman continued. “He would say, ‘We need to look at both sides of this,’ before moving forward.”
Hartman also remembers time spent bowling with Chalmers, who also enjoyed playing golf and reading about Naval submarines.
“It’s horrible, we lost a mainstay here,” Hartman said. “I, personally, miss the heck out of him. It’s going to be real hard to fill his shoes.”
Another close friend, Jack Knelly, knew Chalmers for about 45 years. The two had worked together in the prison system.
“He was a true gentleman,” Knelly said, of Chalmers. “He loved his country, loved his family and friends and loved the Navy. He loved his family, wife, daughter and grandchildren, they were his life.
“He was in every parade Lewisburg had, and part of the honor guard for the American Legion.”
While working with Chalmers at the prison, Knelly saw the kind spirit, selfless motivations and his ever-friendly personality.
“He was an electrician at the prison,” Knelly recalled. “He was a friend to everyone around him. He is deeply missed by all those who knew him. His wife was a deputy prison warden so he selflessly traveled all over as his wife moved up the ranks within the prison system.”
He noted that Chalmers was battling cancer, but primarily kept his health condition private.
“He didn’t want anyone to know,” Knelly said. “When it came to his own personal matters he was quite on that. Politics and other stuff he was loud and had an opinion, but when it came to his personal life he was very quiet.”
He said some may not have realized that Chalmers loved doing newspaper crossword puzzles.
“When it came to joking around he could joke with the best of them,” Knelly said, of Chalmers. “Every time I think about him it brings tears to my eyes.
“He leaves a big hole at the Legion,” Knelly continued. “It will be felt for a long time to come. The Legion will be doing something for him in his honor and memory in the near future.”
The family suggests contributions in Chalmers’ memory be made to:
• Hollidaysburg Veteran’s Home, in memory of Richard A. Chalmers, 138 Veterans Blvd., Duncansville, PA 16635
• American Legion Post 182, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or an American Legion of your choice, in memory Chalmers.
