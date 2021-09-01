HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that students in grades nine through 12 are invited to participate in the fifth annual PennDOT Innovations Challenge, which encourages students to use their problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges in a competition among their peers.
The Innovations Challenge asks students to develop a comprehensive and cost-effective public engagement strategy, beyond the current public engagement procedures that use innovative technologies and tools, that PennDOT can implement to more effectively engage and connect with all age groups during the transportation planning and project development process.
Regional Innovations Challenge winners will be selected and invited to compete for the state championship. The Transportation Policy and Education Foundation, an educational arm of the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors (APC) organization is providing an award of $2,500 to the statewide winning team.
For complete Innovations Challenge details, visit www.penndot.gov/innovation and click on Innovations Challenge. The submission deadline is Dec. 17.
