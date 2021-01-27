MIFFLINBURG — A Book Lovers Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Located on the main level of the library, the library's book store sells adult fiction, non-fiction, children's book and DVDs during library hours. Small items like puzzles, tote bags and zipper pouches are also available for purchase.
Anyone who makes a purchase Feb. 13 will receive a Valentine’s Day chocolate treat. All proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used on materials, programs and services for the community to enjoy.
Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The library is open to vulnerable populations only from 10 to 11 a.m. each Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.