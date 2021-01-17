Although many events, projects, and fundraisers were canceled, several projects kept members of the Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run busy during the past year.
Staying safe during COVID-19, members met virtually, and in-person at the Watsontown Community Park. Past projects included making trauma dolls for the Milton Fire Department to comfort children in painful situations. In April members bought hundreds of comfort items (word finds, puzzles, paint kits, crossword puzzle books, grooming items, etc.) for nursing home patients living at Milton and Watsontown nursing and rehabilitation centers.
Three graduation awards were handed out this year. Two were awarded in memory of Kiwanis past presidents, Jim Stahlnecker and Dale Hill. A third award was given to a high school Key Club member.
During the month of June, members collected jeans for the program, Jeans Go Green. This program (partnered with Zappos) turns jeans into housing insulation for Habitat for Humanity and other organizations. Also, in June, a summer reading contest was held for elementary students in the Milton and Warrior Run school districts. In July, copies of the book, All Are Welcome, a picture book celebrating diversity, were bought, and placed in the club’s three mini-laundromat libraries.
The club gave money to various groups helping children, including Happy Harbor Preschool, to purchase several new desks and mats and to a Kids Around the World OneMeal event.
The months of September and October were productive with several projects. In September, the club partnered with Montgomery House Library in McEwensville to videotape members reading books for children from the library’s Cruise into Kindergarten kits. Each kit holds four-to-five books and contains Explore and Play Activities. Another project, Fostering Hope, involved members buying items to fill duffle bags for foster children going into a new placement within the Northumberland County Children and Youth agency. Items included in the bags were nightlights, coloring books, plush animals, fleece blankets, masks, pillows, and more. In addition to the duffle bags, sets of pajamas were purchased for the children During these months, the club held two of its annual fundraisers: Selling roses and conducting a book sale at Watsontown’s Yard Sales. A portion of the profits was used to buy snacks for the Turbotville Elementary Defender Pack program.
In the months of November and December, Kiwanis members were involved with five different projects. Members participated in the Christmas tree decorating contest in Watsontown. The club, along with several area service organizations in Milton, bought gifts for families in need from the Milton Area School District. Watsontown’s Chief Reed Christmas program benefited from a donation made by the club. For the project, Hope for the Holidays, over 225 cards were made and sent to a migrant detention center in Pa. and at shelters along the border, reminding children that they were not forgotten during the holiday season. Lastly, club members who work in the fields of education and healthcare were honored for their essential jobs.
Interested parties can find out more about The Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run by logging on to its Facebook page.
