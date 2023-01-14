MILTON — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, many across the country found themselves wondering if they were prepared to deal with a similar health emergency.
Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, and medical experts credit the combined use of quickly administered CPR and an automatic external defibrillator (AED) with saving his life.
“All of our students go through a CPR curriculum as part of our 11th-grade health course. This CPR course is also a requirement from the Pennsylvania Department of Education,” said Milton Area High School Co-Principal Andrew Rantz.
The 11th grade health course also gives students an opportunity to get familiar with what it’s like to use an AED.
“Evangelical hospital brings their AED simulators and students practice using them on mannequins,” explained Tonya Brosious, a health and physical education teacher at Milton high.
Students spend one week learning how to do hands-only CPR, how to use the AED machine, and how to administer general first aid. CPR and AED training are required for Criminal Justice and Early Childhood Education students to successfully complete their programs.
As of now, Brosious and nurse Sara Snyder have completed a Basic Life Training (BLS) course through Evangelical Community Hospital that also allows them to train and certify Career and Technical Education students, teachers, and coaches.
Crystal Hoover, a nurse who has been with Milton for three years, will be completing the same training later this spring.
An AED is a device that is used to treat people who are experiencing a cardiac arrest. Early iterations of the defibrillator, which were introduced in the 1960s, weighed more than 100 pounds.
However, current models of the device, like the one used on Damar Hamlin, and like the ones that can be found in the halls of Milton’s campus, come in at under 10 pounds.
Hoover and Snyder noted that there are eight AEDs located throughout the middle school and high school, which includes two portable units.
“We have an AED with the (athletic) trainer at all times,” said Rod Harris, the Milton Area School District athletic director. "The Geisinger trainer brings their own AED, which is separate from the school’s eight, to Milton athletic events."
In 2014, the Pennsylvania state legislature approved a bill, later signed into law by then Gov. Tom Corbett, which requires schools to report to the Pennsylvania Department of Education the number, condition, and placement of AEDs in each school. Currently, schools throughout the commonwealth are not required to have AEDs on site.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.