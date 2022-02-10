Northumberland County Sentences
• Jose Rafael Martinez, 65, of Shamokin, three to six months in state prison, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; one to two years in state prison plus costs for simple assault.
• Timothy Jindra, 47, of Shamokin, one to three years in state prison, $100 fine plus costs, 118 days credit for time served for criminal trespass; 27 to 84 months in state prison, $250 fine plus costs for aggravated assault; 21 to 60 months in state prison, $100 fine plus costs for another count of criminal trespass.
• Matthew Alan Gray, 43, of Danville, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for terroristic threats.
• Jennifer Broscious, 30, of Coal Township, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; $100 fine plus costs for another count of disorderly conduct.
• Desiree Bowman, 21, of Shamokin, $200 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Kyle Gulliver, 25, of Ranshaw, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Richard Van Saxton, 52, of Sunbury, $100 fine plus costs for unsworn falsification to authorities.
• Blake A. Dunbar, 27, of Danville, 23 months’ probation with restrictive conditions including nine months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs, $3,036 restitution to Jessica Lloyd for aggravated cruelty to animals; $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Michael Sacerdote, 39, of Graterford, 27 to 60 months in state prison, credit for time served from July 1, 2020, to the present, costs of prosecution for aggravated assault; 21 to 60 months in state prison, costs of prosecution for risking a catastrophe; 27 to 60 months, costs of prosecution for aggravated harassment by a prisoner.
• Andrea Dempsey, 55, of Northumberland, 11 1/2 to 23 months in county jail, 66 days credit for time served, $250 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; 11 1/2 to 23 months in county jail, $250 fine plus costs for another count of possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; one-year probation, $250 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
State Police At Milton Theft of vehicle parts
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a catalytic converter from a Ford vehicle at Winfield Baptist Church, 330 Route 304, Union Township, Union County.
The converter, valued at $800, was taken by someone suspected to have arrived by foot, then fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland man sustained a suspected minor injury when his vehicle struck an embankment, spun and overturned onto its roof at 1:58 p.m. Feb. 4 along Route 15 south, south of Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 1999 Toyota Camry driven by Todd L. Lasch, 54, of Northumberland, was traveling south when it went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, spun counterclockwise and overturned. Lasch was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, witha suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Middleburg girl sustained a suspected minor injury when her vehicle failed to take a curve and overturned in a field.
The crash was reported at 10:52 a.m. Jan. 27 along Route 235, north of Spillway Road, Adams Township, Snyder County. The girl was traveling south in a 2006 Mazda 6 when the vehicle failed to take a right curve, left the roaday and overturned in a field, police noted. The girl was belted.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, according to troopers.
Assault
PENN TOWNSHIP — An incident involving two inmates at Snyder County Prison resulted in charged against a Winfield man.
State police said David Gockley, 26, of Winfield, assaulted David Matos Vazquez, 20, of Sunbury, resulting in a minor injury to Vazquez.
The incident was reported at 10:25 p.m. Feb. 6 at the prison, 600 Old Colony Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft of vehicle parts
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Cooper Evolution winter tire valued at $200 was taken from a 38-year-old Middleburg woman.
The incident was reported at 8:25 a.m. Feb. 9 along Richard Road, Center Township, Snyder County. Police reported no surveillance was availalbe.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP —Someone used the personal information of a 39-year-old Selinsgrove man in an attempt to obtain unemployment benefits.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. Jan. 22 along 18th street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Found property
PERRY TOWNSHIP —A pillow, pillow case and comforter were found at 1:54 p.m. Feb. 6 along Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 2:17 p.m. Feb. 7 along Montgomery Street at School House Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Wendi L. Sterner, 50, was traveling east in a 1990 Gruman, which police said went through the intersection without stopping and struck a southbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Heather L. Persing, 46, of Montgomery. Both drivers were belted. Sterner was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a suspected minor injury. Persing sustained a possible injury, police noted, but was not transported.
1-vehicle crash
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore man escaped injury when his vehicle struck a ditch and rolled onto its driver’s side at 8:08 p.m. Feb. 5 along Little Pine Road, Anthony Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2010 Ford F-350 driven by Benjamin E. Allen, 31, was traveling north on a snow-covered dirt roadway when the vehicle went out of control due to conditions and speed. The vehicle left the east side of the roadway, struck a snow-covered ditch and rolled. Troopers said Allen left the scene and returned with apparatus in an attempt to recover the vehicle, but failed and the vehicle was pushed onto its roof.
Allen will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Williamsport man was cited after he allegedly pushed a 77-year-old Williamsport woman, causing her to fall on the ice.
The alleged incident was reported at 5:43 p.m. Feb. 8 along Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Ice damage
LYCOMING TOWNSHIP — A vehicle sustained minor damage when ice from a tractor trailer struck it at 11:33 a.m. Feb. 7 along Route 15 south, Lycoming Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2018 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling south in the left lane when a section of ice flew from the trailer and struck a trailing 2014 Ford F-150 XLT. No injuries were noted.
The driver of the tractor trailer was issued a warning for securing loads in vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.