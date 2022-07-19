BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation recently welcomed Shelli Sarge as operations assistant.
Sarge will work with the foundation’s director of philanthropy to provide support for the development and finance departments by processing incoming donations, offering technical support to donors and fundholders, and utilizing the foundation’s database software to its fullest capabilities.
Prior to joining the foundation team, she worked for KN-AN Inc. and Lehrine Inc. as a bookkeeper, and also owned and operated Red Brick Studios for many years. Sarge is a native of Nescopeck and continues to call the community home with her husband. Their daughter lives in York.
Sarge joins the following Foundation staff: Holly Morrison, president and CEO; Kara G. Seesholtz, incoming president and CEO; Al Meale, chief financial officer; Christine Orlando, director of philanthropy; Eric Pangelinan, program officer; Katie Simpson, communications and events associate; Karri Harter, program associate; and Kim Groshek, administrative assistant.
