MILTON — An all-volunteer Milton-based nonprofit organization has been announced as the recipient of a grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
Father’s Hope has been awarded $400 for its annual Hope for Christmas project.
The funds will be used to purchase supplemental Christmas gifts for local children in need. Those children will be identified by volunteers from Revival Tabernacle church, Watsontown, who operate an annual Angel Tree program.
Gifts to be purchased for each child with the funds will include an educational book, Hot Wheels or Matchbox cars for boys and a similar appropriate gift for girls, and crayons and coloring books.
Approximately 60 children are expected to be reached through the program, which Father’s Hope has been supporting since 2016.
Kevin Mertz, Father’s Hope director, expressed thanks for the funding to continue this program.
“We are very grateful for the support of the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania,” Mertz said. “As we are an all-volunteer organization, and fundraising is tight right now, we may not have been able to continue this program without these funds.”
He noted that the gifts to the children will serve multiple purposes.
“Not only are we reaching local children in need, so they know they were thought about at the holidays, but we are also providing them with fun, and educational gifts,” Mertz said.
“Including an educational book in the gift package is an important component of this project,” he continued. “Hopefully, it will help instill a love of reading in the children, while also providing them with an educational piece.”
The gifts will be distributed in December, prior to the Christmas holiday.
Father’s Hope was founded by Mertz in 2012, following two mission trips to Honduras. While the organization does support orphanages around the world, it has also developed a focus on serving local children in need.
“It’s so vital to reach children abroad and in our local community,” Mertz said. “The needs are so great right now.
“We’re thankful that we’ve been able to reach so many children through the Angel Tree program over the last five years,” he continued.
In 2020, Father’s Hope was also able to purchase back-to-school items for local children in need.
“We are thankful for everyone who supports our organization in any way,” Mertz said. “We are especially grateful for the grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, which will allow us to continue one of our cornerstone projects.”
For more information on Father’s Hope, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
