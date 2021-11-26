Maple sugaring program to return

WASHINGTONVILLE — After taking a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular program at the Montour Preserve is poised to return in 2022.
Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) Director Bob Stoudt said the organization’s board of directors on Monday approved maple sugaring programs to be held Feb. 26 and March 13 at the preserve. The times of the programs will be announced in the near future.
“We will typically have a movie indoors, where you learn about the history of maple sugaring,” Stoudt said, while describing the program.
“Groups will go outdoors, they will go to the sugar shack. It’s in a grove of maple trees at the Montour Preserve,” he continued. “(Attendees) will see how the maple trees are tapped. They will be able to go to the sugar shack itself, where the sugar is boiled down.”
While products made from the sugar are not sold by the Montour Preserve, Stoudt said the intent is to have a group on site which sells such products.
He noted that those attending the indoor movie will be required to be masked. The number of people permitted in the auditorium at any one time will be limited.
“The outdoor portion, there will not be a limit on the crowd size, and you will not have to wear masks outdoors,” Stoudt said.
While the Montour Preserve typically presents the program during pre-arranged private tours to groups during the week, Stoudt said big crowds typically attend the public events.
“Realistically, on a really nice day, there are many thousands of people come through,” he said. “There are Scout groups, many civic organizations that coordinate (attending) it... Anybody is welcome to come. It is a free, family friendly event.”
Stoudt said the Montour Preserve will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, and special events will be planned to celebrate.
“We are hoping to do a community picnic type event,” Stoudt said, adding that details on the events will be announced at a later date.
After a successful first year of Riverside Adventure Company/Earthscapes offering watercraft available for rent at the preserve, Stoudt said the concessionaire will return in 2022. The board approved the return Monday.
“It was a great success for us this year,” Stoudt said. “It was very well received... There were no problems that were reported to us.”
The watercraft will be available for rent in a similar format as was available this past year.
However, a self-service trailer will be added. With the trailer, Stoudt said orders will be able to be placed online. Those placing the order will be given a code to unlock a trailer and access the watercraft.
This past year, he said orders needed to be placed in advance, with staff members from Riverside Adventure Company/Earthscapes meeting the renter on site to give access to the watercraft.
“We want people to have as many opportunities as possible to use this, from dawn until dusk,” Stoudt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.