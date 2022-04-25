President Judge Michael H. Sholley Sentences
• Robert J. Friend, 38, of Watsontown, received five years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor persons not to possess or use firearms (PFA party). Four felony counts of possession of a firearm prohibited were dismissed.
• Kyle L. Zarr, 29, of New Columbia, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor firearm ownership, duty of other persons. A felony count of the same was dismissed.
Plea Court
• Wendy K. Kranz, 50, of New Berlin, entered a guilty plea to felony retail theft under ring.
Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Scott Brysel, 36, of Philadelphia, five years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI; $200 fine plus costs for driving without rear lights.
• Zachary Kitchen, 35, of Mount Carmel, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Kanette Kitchen, 30, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Chad Neiman, 36, of Shamokin, 72 hours to six months in county jail, credit for any time served, $1,000 fine, 12-month driver’s license suspension for DUI.
• Derek Sullivan, 20, of Derry, New Hampshire, nine to 23 months in county jail, 336 days credit for time served, four years consecutive probation, $200 fine plus costs for sexual extortion.
• Britney D. Bridges, 24, of Turbotville, five years probation with restrictive conditions including 12 months on house arrest, $150 fine plus costs for endangering the welfare of children.
• Steven H. Hess, 49, of Milton, $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Carrie Mestanza, 41, of Enid, Oklahoma, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver marijuana.
• Khaalid Muhammad, 29, of Sunbury, 29, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Glen Shurock, 51, of Shamokin, $25 fine plus costs for possessing an open container of alcohol.
• Britney Weaver, 32, of Watsontown, six months’ probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, April 25 in Union County Court.
• Desiree E. Adams, 31, of Winfield, waived a felony count ot aggravated assault, attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon to court. Misdemeanor allegations of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children and resisting arrest were also waived.
• Khalief A. Guenther, 27, of Mifflinburg, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI highest rate of alcohol, DUI controlled substance combination alcohol/drugs and use or possession of drug paraphernalia to court. Summary allegations of disregard traffic lane single, driving at safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages were also waived.
• Kendall K. Richburg, 33, of Brooklyn, N.Y., had three felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver held for court. Misdemeanor allegations of possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia were also held.
• Hydia T. Shavers, 36, of Lewisburg, waived misdemeanor counts of first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance metabolite, DUI controlled substance impaired ability and use or possession of drug paraphernalia to court. A summary allegation of exceeding 55 mph in other location by 15 mph was also waived.
State Police at Selinsgrove Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Several boxes, containing $2,000 worth of gold and silver coins, were stolen after troopers said someone smashed the window of a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe and removed the items from the vehicle.
Kenneth Zdonowski, 75, of McElhatten, was the victim of the theft, which occurred at 5:15 p.m. April 2 at 44 Nina Drive, Monore Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Melissa Rodarmel, 48, of Mifflinburg, has been charged after troopers said she stole two plants from Eagles Farm and Greenhouse, Middleburg.
The alleged thefts occurred at 2:48 p.m. April 15 at 171 Greenhouse Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County, with the value of the plants being listed at $5.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Tyler Kemper, 25, of Winfield, was charged as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 7:39 p.m. March 30 in the 1900 block of North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported theft of $857.64 from a bank account.
The thefts were reported to have occurred between 8 a.m. Feb. 14 and 8 a.m. March 4 along Blair Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Firearm found
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding a safe, valued at $100 and containing a revolver valued at $200 and bullets valued at $20.
The safe was found at 3:15 p.m. March 16 along Back Street, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Bloomsburg Theft
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — Donald Eyer, 72, of Millville, reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2014 Ford RV.
The theft was reported to have occurred at 9:20 p.m. April 13 at 13 Valley View Road, Greenwood Township, Columbia County.
