LEWISBURG — Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 29, on the Lewisburg River Bridge on Route 45 in Union County and at the intersection with Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be replacing bulbs on the bridge between 8 and 11 a.m. Motorists can expect single-lane conditions, with flagging where work is being performed.
