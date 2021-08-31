MILTON — The Milton Fire Department received a second-place award in a Fire Prevention Contest held in conjunction with the Central District Volunteer Firemen's Association's 129th annual convention, held recently in Schellsburg.
Firefighters from 23 counties participated in the contest. Milton's prize-winning entry was assembled by Cindie Lytle. The department received a plaque to hang in the fire station and a banner promoting fire prevention.
The Milton Fire Department offers fire prevention and fire safety activities throughout the year.
The convention featured three days of meetings, education and fellowship. It included a trip to a memorial service held at the Flight 93 memorial.
