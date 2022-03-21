WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz has announced a schedule of upcoming events.
The following will be held:
• Puppet presentation, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Kingdom Kidz, East Third Street, Watsontown.
• Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m., Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road, Danville.
• Community Alliance Church presentation, 10 a.m. Sunday, April 24, 1142 Ridge Road, Bloomsburg.
• YMCA Healthy Kids Day table, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, Bound Avenue, Milton.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
