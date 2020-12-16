TURBOTVILLE — As he gently wiped off the top of a Baldwin Concert grand piano sitting at the center of the Warrior Run Middle School’s auditorium stage, Tom Patten noted that the instrument contains 12,000 different pieces.
“That’s more than a car,” said Patten, of The Great Susquehanna Piano Company.
Through his business, located in Milton, Patten recently completed an extensive restoration project on the piano. Work started in April.
Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said $16,000 in Educational Improvement Tax Credits (EITC) from Muncy Bank and Trust, and Citizens and Northern Bank, funded a portion of the work. The Warrior Run Community Education Foundation also contributed.
Patten said that covered the cost of subcontractors who completed some work on the project, as well as parts. The remainder of the total project cost — estimated at between $30,000 and $35,000 — came in the form of donated labor by Patten.
“This was an opportunity for me to give back to the school district, which was and has been very important to me and my family,” he said.
Patten said his daughter, Helen, was a special needs student in the district. She passed away at age 18, on Feb. 2, 2019.
He noted that several staff members went above and beyond to help his daughter, who was unable to attend in-person classes. In particular, he said two teachers frequently visited his daughter after school, working with her on academics.
“They were devoted to Helen,” Patten said. “It was a very special moment of her life.”
Patten has worked in the piano business for 46 years. In addition to his later daughter being a Warrior Run student, Patten has been servicing the school’s pianos for three decades.
The grand piano was purchased from Robert M. Sides Family Music Center. Hack said it was dedicated in 1967.
According to information provided by Hack, the piano was purchased for $4,826. Of that, $2,000 was budget by the school board.
The remainder of the funds in the 1960s came from the sale of student portraits, the Mansfield Opera Workshop, Warrior Run Class of 1963, magazine subscriptions, Lost and Found Auction, the Turbotville High School Alumni Association, Warrior Run Theatre and 1966 opening night receipts from “A Very Large Toad.”
“This is what we call a concert grand, it’s 9-feet long from one end to the other,” Patten said, of the piano. “It is made for the stage. It’s a workhorse. It’s a fragile workhorse.”
According to Hack, the restoration work included replacing the soundboard and bridge caps, pin blocks, pins, strings, dampers, repetition levers, shanks, flanges and hammers.
“We managed to salvage and repair the original ivory, which everyone’s eye goes to,” Patten said. “A keyboard is a very iconic thing in our culture. I was glad we didn’t have to replace that.”
The piano’s cabinet was also refurbished.
“It got stripped down,” Patten explained. “The whole cabinet was patched up... This is a traditional hand-rubbed lacquer finish.”
Both he and Hack said the work was necessary.
“When I first met with Tom, we knew it was on its last leg,” Hack said. “It was starting to impact the quality of playing.”
Prior to being restored, Patten said the piano would go out of tune just one day after he tuned it.
“It had a lot of issues,” he said, of the piano. “It’s old. It had been well loved... The best (pianos) end up being in the worst shape. People use them.”
While it was in need of repairs, Patten could tell students and staff alike were did their best to care for the instrument throughout the decades.
“I immediately took it as a good sign that there was something special going on,” he said.
The piano will be used in choral concerts, by guest artists and by advanced piano students, Hack said. The mechanics of the instrument will also be studied by piano classes.
“A piano of this caliber is not seen in school districts,” he said.
Hack praised Patten for his work on the instrument.
“It looks amazing,” he said. “It sounds phenomenal in this auditorium.”
“My hope is because it looks really good, people will treat it with a higher level of respect,” Patten said.
He lauded the district’s music program.
“Music here at Warrior Run has always been a good, strong program,” Patten said. “For being such a small school district, I’ve always been impressed.”
He plans on regularly servicing the piano.
“I’m planning on staying on top of it for a good, long time,” Patten said.
Hack offered thanks to those who made the project possible.
“As a district, we could not be more thrilled with (Patten’s) exquisite craftsmanship, humble generosity and genuine affinity for Warrior Run,” he said. “Without his support, and the support of the Warrior Run Community Education Foundation and EITC funds from Muncy Bank and Trust, and Citizens and Northern Bank, the restoration project would likely not have happened.”
