MILTON — Jim Geiling describes his family's donation to The Standard-Journal of bags his father used to deliver the newspaper as "a great tribute to my father and small-town America."
Following the Jan. 11 funeral services for James W. Geiling in Emmaus, 10 members of his family stopped by The Standard-Journal office to deliver bags his father used as a newspaper carrier decades ago.
Geiling passed away Jan. 2 from complications associated with Parkinson's disease.
He grew up in Milton, graduated from Bucknell University and had a 38-year career with Pennsylvania Power and Light Company. He served as the first superintendent of the nuclear power plant near Berwick.
Geiling's first job was as a carrier for the newspaper now known as The Standard-Journal.
His son, Jim Geiling, said his father started delivering the newspaper when he was in fourth grade.
"He did it on and off into high school," Geiling recalled, of his father's work as a newspaper carrier.
"Besides the local paper... at 5:30 (each morning) he would pick up papers from the train station," Geiling recounted. "It was the Inquirer and another from Philadelphia.
"He said one was a Republican paper and the other was a Democrat," Geiling continued. "He had his particular customers for each paper."
While his father took special care with deliver of the newspaper, Geiling said he often told the story of one affluent customer who only provided a 10-cent tip each Christmas.
"Sometimes that paper didn't make it under the cover (in bad weather)," Geiling laughed, while recounting a story told by his father.
He said the family found the newspaper bags several years ago as his parents were downsizing.
"(My father said) maybe the newspaper would like them someday," Geiling said.
After his father passed away, Geiling reached out to The Standard-Journal to see if it had an interest in receiving the newspaper bags, to keep for posterity.
"I was so pleasantly surprised to have the paper respond so positively," Geiling said. "I brought the family in after the service. It was perfect timing. It was a great tribute to my father and small-town America."
Amy Moyer, publisher of The Standard-Journal, expressed thanks to the Geiling family for donating the bags to the newspaper.
"It was nice to get the email from Jim that he had found a Milton Evening Standard newspaper carrier bag belonging to his father," Moyer said. "It is part of our history and I'm glad they thought of us."
She noted that Monday marks The Standard-Journal's 133rd anniversary.
"Several of the (Geiling) family members took the time to stop by the newspaper office to meet our staff," Moyer noted. "That's the best part about the newspaper business, the people you meet and get to know."
James Geiling had fond memories of growing up in Milton, according to his son.
"He was born in a house on Front Street," Jim Geiling said, of his father. "He was actually, physically, born in the house."
Geiling said his father often spoke about crawling along the railroad tracks near the former ACF Industries factory.
"He remembers getting a bar of soap, going down to the river and washing things off," Geiling said, of his father. "It was the boyhood stuff of running around town with his friends."
His father transitioned from being a paper carrier to working part-time for the former Enterline's Greenhouse on Queen Street.
"Somewhere in the early teen years, he ran into my mom," Geiling said. "They started a courtship that went through church, school... Milton and my mom are intertwined."
The late James Geiling and his wife Peggy were married for 66 years, until his passing.
Jim Geiling noted that his mother remains a subscriber to The Standard-Journal's e-Edition.
Even in his later years, Jim said his father's fond memories of Milton remained.
"In his waning years, I said 'did you have any dreams last?'" Geiling recounted, of conversations with his father. "His dreams were about riding around Milton, taking his papers around."
Geiling describes his father as being a hard woker.
"He had, in some ways, a tough childhood," Geiling said. "His father died when he was young. His father worked at the post office, died of tuberculosis.
"He matured at an early age," Geiling said, while continuing to describe his father. "That's where the part of the papers came in, let's get some money... He went on to great success."
In addition to his wife Peggy, who lives in Allentown, James Geiling is survived by his son Jim and his wife Karen Geiling of New Hampshire; daughter Lynne and her husband Al Babp of Easton; four granddaughters; one grandson; two grandsons-in-law; and five great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.