LEWISBURG — It’s common at this time of year for the staff at Stein’s Flowers and Gifts to hear that personal service is what keeps people coming back.
“It just warms our hearts,” said Barbara Bilger, a partner of Stein’s at 220 Market St., Lewisburg. “It means a lot to us that (service) is recognized.”
Bilger said acknowledgments of their service came frequently during a recent day of business and she was thankful for them. Meantime, they will stick with offering flowers and gifts, the things they do best.
“It’s not like we are looking for new things to bring business in,” Bilger added. “What we are doing is working.”
Bilger, Claudia Walling, Janet Kling and Laurie Grafius, also a partner, stay busy with arrangements and personalized service at a busy time of year.
Bilger said there have been challenges in getting floral product, but they have been minimal and pretty much industry-wide.
